Podcast host Graham Stephan confronted Dave Ramsey on the merits of 'good debt' — can it be used as a tool to help build wealth?

Does such a thing as “good debt” truly exist?

Graham Stephan confronted Dave Ramsey about his views on debt on an episode of “The Iced Coffee Hour,” a podcast Stephan co-hosts with Jack Selby. Stephan, a real estate agent and investor, was puzzled by Ramsey’s insistence on avoiding debt even though it’s an integral part of the property market.

Ramsey’s response highlighted the hidden downsides of debt that even professional investors may overlook.

Good debt vs. bad debt

Ramsey and Stephan have similar views on what they consider to be bad debt, i.e., debt used for consumption.

On “The Ramsey Show,” Ramsey himself once said, “People get credit cards for mainly one reason: so they can buy crap they don’t have money to buy.” Similarly, Stephan wrote in a Substack article, “If holding onto debt does not make you more money, then avoid it.”

However, the two finance experts disagree on good debt. Stephan believes money borrowed to invest in appreciating assets could be justified under some circumstances.

“If buying something does not make you more money, buy it outright. But if it does make you money, then finance it sometimes,” he wrote.

In 2022, Stephan claimed to have $4 million in debt, much of which was in the form of mortgages on his rental properties or his personal residence. Mortgages are considered good debt because, not only does a home provide shelter, but also its value tends to appreciate over time. The same applies to student loan debt, as it can be considered an investment in one’s future income prospects.

Ramsey, however, tries to avoid debt altogether. On “The Iced Coffee Hour,” he said using good debt is “a more effective way to grow fast if that’s your goal, but what people leave out of the discussion is that you’ve increased your risk exponentially. More debt is more risk, period.”

“I had never lost money on a flip,” Ramsey told Stephan. “I was not behind on the loans, they just called them. They had the ability to do that because it was commercial paper, it wasn’t traditional mortgages.”

Commercial property loans often have loan-to-value requirements, credit requirements and terms that are less favorable than traditional residential mortgages. Sometimes, these lending arrangements can have call options that allow the lender to revoke the mortgage.

Since recovering from the bankruptcy, Ramsey has continued to invest in real estate. However, he has said multiple times on his show he now buys property outright, and encourages listeners to do the same to avoid debt if they’re able.

But he also understands that many don’t have that much cash on hand, and when it comes to his famed “baby steps” to help get rid of debt and build wealth, paying off mortgage debt is left until the end.

Calculated risks

Although borrowing money isn’t Ramsey’s style, he agrees that leverage could be a powerful tool for someone with the right risk appetite.

“I’ve got a degree in finance,” Ramsey said. “I know how to run an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) [calculation] and I know what the IRR looks like with debt and without debt. It’s not nearly as good unless you’re leveraged.”

Ordinary investors who have the right risk appetite, discipline and calculations could use some good debt to fuel their investments. But for risk-averse investors like Ramsey, a slower debt-free approach might be warranted.

Beware bad debt

Whether your risk tolerance for investments is high or low, bad debt will always be a drag on your financial health and credit score. If you need to take on debt for education or investing in a home, ensure you do your research to find the best rates and terms to suit your income and financial status.

