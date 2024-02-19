'Pack a sandwich': This woman worked 4 jobs — and still couldn't keep up with her $250K in student debt. Here's the advice she got from a popular finance YouTuber

Teryca Brooks-Long was desperate. Despite working four different jobs, she had racked up nearly $250,000 in student debt and was only sinking further into the red. Unable to keep her head above water, she called on personal finance YouTuber Caleb Hammer for help.

She provided the “scary” details of credit card debt, car loan and other financial penalties. But it was her series of private student loans that really delivered the financial suckerpunch.

Hammer told Insider Brooks-Long's story “terrified and continues to terrify me.”

Here’s a look at that story and the advice Hammer shared to help her get out of debt.

Student debt – and how to pay it off

Like the majority of American students, Brooks-Long had to borrow money to pay for her degree, which she acquired from Baylor University, a private school.

But with no access to federal student loans due to a family issue around a contested inheritance, Brooks-Long had to turn to private funding from Sallie Mae.

She took out three student loans worth about $176,000, but her debt swelled to nearly $250,000 with interest and fees.

There are a few things you can do to reduce your student debt or pay it off faster. If you have private loans, you can attempt to refinance them to try and secure lower interest rates.

Avoid mistakes that will ruin your credit score

In addition to her student loan struggles, Brooks-Long — who is trying to make it as an actress in San Antonio — shared with Hammer how she fell into credit card and car loan debt.

A year before meeting Hammer, she took out a $13,500 auto loan, which costs her $300 a month, and by the time she spoke with the YouTuber she’d paid multiple late fees already.

When asked about her credit score, she found it had taken a big hit — from 720 to 549 — since acquiring the auto loan.

Brooks-Long also carried a balance on her credit card and admitted to overdrafting on her checking account multiple times a month.

Common financial mistakes like this can damage your credit score and leave you in poor standing if you need to borrow more money. But if your credit score has taken a dip, you’re not totally out of luck.

Boost your income

Brooks-Long took on multiple jobs to pay off her debts. But ultimately, she was spending almost double what she was bringing in.

Hammer said she needed to earn double or even triple her income in order to pay off her “ballooning” debts.

Hammer went on to advise Brooks-Long stick with a strict budget, which included no more eating out even if she needed to travel for work.

“Pack a sandwich,” he said.

Of course, making yourself a BLT to take to work isn’t the only way you can boost your income and save more cash.

