‘We only swing at pitches we like’: Warren Buffett is sitting on $182 billion of cash, warns ‘more can go wrong’ in the world — 2 strategies to diversify beyond the stock market

In the world of investing, few have achieved a track record as remarkable as Warren Buffett.

From 1964 to 2023, he steered Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) to a staggering total return of 4,384,748%, far surpassing the S&P 500's already impressive gain of 31,223% during the same timeframe.

Despite his knack for making savvy investments, the Oracle of Omaha doesn’t always go all in on the markets. In fact, Berkshire’s latest quarterly report reveals that as of the end of Q1 2024, Buffett's company was holding more than $182 billion in cash.

In Berkshire’s latest annual shareholders meeting, Buffett addressed the question of why the company is maintaining such a substantial cash position.

“I don't think anybody sitting at this table has any idea of how to use it effectively, and therefore we don't use it,” he stated, emphasizing that “we only swing at pitches we like.”

Some view Buffett’s massive cash position as a sign that he is bearish on the stock market.

And Buffett has voiced concerns about future complexities, noting, “As the world gets more sophisticated, complicated and intertwined, more can go wrong.” He added that the company aims to be prepared to “act when that happens.”

If you share that cautious outlook, here are a few ways to diversify your investments beyond the stock market.

Farmland

Buffett is known for his preference for productive assets over speculative ones.

In his 2011 letter to shareholders, Buffett elaborated on this investment focus. He wrote, “My own preference… investment in productive assets, whether businesses, farms, or real estate. Ideally, these assets should have the ability in inflationary times to deliver output that will retain its purchasing-power value while requiring a minimum of new capital investment.”

Buffett isn’t known for being an agricultural investor, but he sees value in farmland as a tangible asset.

At Berkshire’s 2022 shareholders meeting, Buffett said, “If you said, for a 1% interest in all the farmland in the United States, pay our group $25 billion, I’ll write you a check this afternoon.”

According to data from investing platform FarmTogether, U.S. farmland returned an average of nearly 11% per year between 1992 and 2023, surpassing U.S. stocks in performance and exhibiting less volatility.

Real estate

Real estate

Real estate is another productive asset Buffett has highlighted, and for good reason: it generates rental income.

“[If] you offer me 1% of all the apartment houses in the country and you want another $25 billion, I’ll write you a check. It’s very simple,” the legendary investor said in 2022.

Whether the economy is booming or in a recession, people need a place to live. And with real estate prices rising to unaffordable levels in many parts of the country, renting has become the only option for many people.

Real estate is also a well-known hedge against inflation. As the price of raw materials and labor increases, new properties are more expensive to build, driving up the price of existing real estate.

