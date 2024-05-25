Nvidia, Nasdaq hit records, inflation lingers as Memorial Day kicks off summer

-Nvidia shares soar to yet another all-time high

NVIDIA NAILS IT: The chipmaker wowed Wall Street with a 10-for-1 stock split after stellar quarterly results and an improved forecast cementing its AI dominance and sending the shares to a new all-time high…continue reading here.

TECHS LIFT STOCKS: The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite notched a new record close, partly thanks to Nvidia's rise which lifted other semiconductor stocks. The S&P 500 closed just short of its latest record high…more on the markets. The rising tide of the U.S. stock market pushes retirement accounts to new highs…continue reading here.

POWERHOUSE PARTNERSHIP: News Corp. and Open AI inked a historic deal that will help shape the future of news…continue reading here.

A NEW CRYPTO ETF?: In a surprise move, the Securities and Exchange Commission laid the groundwork for a future Ethereum exchange traded fund joining its sister currency Bitcoin, which is already benefiting from ETFs…continue reading here.

MAXED TO THE HILT: Inflation is trashing Target, as evidenced in its latest quarterly report. The retailer acknowledged consumers are drowning in maxed out credit cards. continue reading here.

INFLATION HEATS UP BBQs: With Memorial Day kicking off the start of summer, expect to pay up for your grilling staples…continue reading here.

RIP RED LOBSTER: Red Lobster officially filed for bankruptcy, ending weeks of speculation. The iconic seafood chain’s demise may be linked to its generous value deal that diners chowed down on…continue reading here.

HORROR: Severe turbulence aboard a Singapore Airlines flight left one dead and dozens of others reeling…continue reading here.

FLORIDA WINS: A city in the Sunshine State is the best place to live, according to a new report from U.S. News & World…continue reading here.

