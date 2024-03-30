'It's not taxed at all': Warren Buffett shares the 'best investment' you can make when battling inflation

Warren Buffett is the seventh richest person in the world — behind Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Larry Ellison and Larry Page — with an estimated net worth of around $117 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Unlike some of his billionaire contemporaries, the Berkshire Hathaway CEO seems to enjoy living a simple life, and his strategies for smart investing and amassing wealth don't sound overly complicated — even during times of inflation.

Buffett says you can mitigate the impacts of inflation by focusing on continuous self-improvement and staying on top of the game in your chosen field.

“Whatever abilities you have can't be taken away from you. They can't be inflated away from you,” he said. “The best investment by far is anything that develops yourself, and it's not taxed at all.”

While very few people share Buffett’s investing prowess, the billionaire believes it's still possible to protect yourself against inflation if you follow one of his core philosophies.

Real estate

Real estate is generally a “good investment” during times of inflation, according to Buffett.

“They’re the businesses that you buy once and then you don’t have to keep making capital investments subsequently. So, you do not face the problem of continuous reinvestments involving greater and greater dollars because of inflation,” he said during the 2015 Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting.

But, while real estate might be a good investment, its barrier to entry can be difficult to cross. Luckily, there are plenty of platforms out there that allow you to invest in real estate with ease.

Stocks pricing power

Buffett has been around the block a few times, experiencing many highs and lows in the U.S. economy. He has managed a stock portfolio through periods of double-digit inflation rates in the 1970s and has plenty of insight on what to own when consumer prices spike.

Buffett likes high-quality businesses with low capital needs, such as Apple. The technology company boasts some impressive financial metrics — a testament to the company's efficiency, strength and negotiating power — which have enabled it to thrive during this period of inflation.

Gold

While Buffett is known for being uninterested in gold investing — describing it in a 2011 letter to shareholders as an asset “that will never produce anything” — while other money mavens consider it to be a solid hedge against inflation because its purchasing power has remained relatively stable over time.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.