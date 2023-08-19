'Do not go to law school': This fund manager warns the legal field is in 'big trouble' — as folks are using ChatGPT for complex contracts. Is it time to get into the trades?

The legal services industry is in “big trouble” — at least, that’s what fund manager Geoff Lewis believes.

"I talk to folks who spend thousands of dollars a week on legal bills," he said in an interview on CNBC. "They're already using ChatGPT to generate complex contracts."

Lewis, the founder and managing partner of Bedrock Capital, is now offering young people some grim guidance: “Do not go to law school.”

He’s not the only one concerned about the future of white-collar work. Highly educated professionals were found to be more exposed to automation tools than blue-collar workers with trade skills, according to a study recently conducted by ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

Interpreters and translators, for instance, had a 76.5% exposure rate, meaning that over three-quarters of their job could be done quicker by AI software. By comparison, chefs, barbers and electricians had exposure levels as low as 3%.

The AI takeover

As for lawyers? The profession has exposure levels as high as 76%. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants could find themselves 100% exposed, with AI reportedly handling their standard tasks relatively easily.

ChatGPT, for instance, can generate basic contracts, draft legal letters and even translate legalese to make it more understandable by non-lawyers.

In fact, an online service has already managed to automate several tasks that would traditionally be done by lawyers. DoNotPay helps users contest parking tickets, report tax fraud and a wide range of other services — all powered by AI.

The service costs just $36 a year. Compare that to the typical lawyer’s triple-digit hourly fee and you can see why this technology is so disruptive.

DoNotPay’s founder, Joshua Browder, says he received a barrage of “threats” from State Bar associations when he suggested an attempt to take his “robot lawyer” to court earlier this year.

The team has postponed the idea for now, but the prospect of automation still looms over legal experts — which is why Geoff Lewis and others are steering young people away from pursuing that expensive law degree.

Pivot to blue collar?

Gaining skills in the trades could be a way to future-proof your finances in the long run. Consider the following factors:

First, there’s a significant labor shortage in the blue-collar economy. As of 2023, industry employers are struggling to find 400,000 welders, 78,000 truck drivers, 18,000 aircraft mechanics and several other trades workers, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Meanwhile, there’s a shortage of half-a-million construction workers this year, and 2.1 million manufacturing jobs could go unfilled by 2030, according to the The National Association of Manufacturers.

Not only are these jobs difficult to fill, they’re also tough to automate. ChatGPT and other generative AI models are focused on data, analytics and skills like writing. It may take much longer to automate bricklaying, furniture manufacturing and electrical repairs.

Finally, the demand-supply imbalance is pushing blue-collar wages higher. According to the Philadelphia Technician Training Institute, the average elevator mechanic can make roughly $104,000, while experienced aircraft mechanics and HVAC maintenance workers can also pull in six-figure salaries.

Which means, for those with decades still in the workforce, it might be the perfect time to consider a pivot to blue-collar skills. With the demand for these types of workers so high these days, you can be sure you’ll have a steady supply of business.

