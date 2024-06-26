This North Carolina woman put over $50K toward her SUV payments and barely made a dent in the $84K loan — here's how to avoid a debt disaster

The sticker prices on automobiles are higher than ever, but the monthly payments for leases and financing — with all the interest and fees rolled in — are truly where the staggeringly high figures can be found.

Blaisey Arnold knows this firsthand. Three years into owning her Chevy Tahoe, the mom of three says in her viral TikTok video that she financed the vehicle at $84,000 and paid $1,400 every month for the past three years, which comes to around $50,000.

Yet the North Carolina mom says she still owes at least $74,000 on the car loan.

“Honestly, that blows my mind,” she says to the camera. Her audience clearly feels the same way: “You need to learn about interest rates,” one commenter said.

According to Experian, the average American pays $730 a month for their car payment. This ranks as the second largest expenses for many individuals, trailing just behind rent or mortgage.

Leaving aside the specifics of her situation — which seems to be particularly extreme — auto loans can be crippling to a household's budget, even if you’re not splurging on a top-of-the-line SUV.

Bring down your monthly car costs

Arnold has decided to get rid of her Tahoe, though she doesn’t say whether her husband plans to do the same with his truck.

“Do not pay so much for something that is so irrelevant,” she warned her followers.

Arnold decided to ditch the Tahoe and buy an Audi in cash so she won’t have any more car payments. The reason she can do this — despite being in major car debt — is because her TikTok career has taken off.

In one of her videos, Arnold shows that she made nearly $4,000 off of just two TikTik videos in March.

But just because Arnold is ditching the car payments, doesn’t mean she won’t have to worry about other auto related expenses like insurance. According to Market Watch, luxury vehicles tend to have the highest insurance premiums due to their pricier repair costs. So, while she may save on her car payment, opting for an Audi to replace her Tahoe could cost her.

Interest rates are climbing

Arnold doesn’t disclose the interest or annual percentage rate (APR) that’s attached to her Tahoe loan.

APR is a measure of the total yearly cost of a loan, including the interest rate and all additional fees. It’s determined by a host of factors, such as the key interest rates set by the Federal Reserve, the retailers’ own borrowing terms and, importantly, your credit score (a higher credit score will yield a lower APR, and vice versa).

In another video, Arnold says that her husband pays 14% APR on his 2020 GMC AT4 Sierra 1500. She adds that his monthly payment —$1,600 — is greater than her own.

According to Experian, the average borrowing rate for a new vehicle is 6.73% in Q1 2024, up from 6.61% last year.

Arnold’s family’s car situation seems especially dire. But one thing is for certain, they have to begin paying down their debt.

