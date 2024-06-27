NBA legend Charles Barkley opened up about his ‘out of hand’ gambling that saw him lose $25M in Vegas — here are 3 ways to build wealth without relying on Lady Luck

We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. Some or all links contained within this article are paid links.

NBA legend Charles Barkley knew exactly what it took to win on the basketball court.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest power forwards in NBA history, the Hall of Famer landed an MVP award, two Olympic gold medals and made 11 NBA All-Star appearances during his 16-season career.

While “Sir Charles” may have felt lucky and masterful on the court, his good fortune and discipline didn't always extend to the gambling tables of Las Vegas.

On a recent episode of the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, hosted by former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe, Barkley spoke about his former gambling problem, which saw him lose $25 million and the respect of his closest friends.

“I had to change my mentality because you can never break the casino, [but] they can break your a--,” he said, reflecting on losing some of his NBA fortune to high-stakes betting.

While gambling may be enticing, there are other ways to build your wealth, where the odds of success are more in your favor.

Get a good grip on your finances

The most money Barkley ever won in a single night was $5 million, but the cost it took to achieve those gambling goals likely far outweighs the earnings he eventually brought home.

“Gambling is really just peaks and valleys,” he went on to tell Sharpe.

When his habit got “out of hand,” Barkley quit gambling.

“I got such elation [by winning], but then when I would lose a million, I was so depressed … No matter how good it feels winning, when you lose, it just f—-ing sucks,” he said.

If you want your cash flow to be less of a rollercoaster ride, start by taking control of your finances. Creating and sticking to a budget is a great way to ensure that you’re meeting your financial responsibilities, while also consistently putting away money in your savings.

To keep your personal finances in order while you’re paying down your debt, consider using Empower. Empower is a great personal software tool that allows you to integrate all your accounts into a single location.

Through creating summaries of your net worth, your monthly spending, as well as your investment portfolio, Empower gives you a birds-eye view of all your assets in an intuitive dashboard. The Empower wealth management platform can take your savings game to the next level with a sound financial roadmap.

Make your money work for you

Even if you earn a six-figure salary, your income alone is often not enough to achieve wealth. You have to put your money to work — and the easiest way to do this is to invest.

You don’t have to commit a lot of money at first, you can start small and make the most of your spare change.

You can start investing with Acorns in just a few minutes. The app automatically rounds up your purchases to the nearest dollar and puts that money into a diversified portfolio of ETFs.

With over 4.5 million users, and a 4.7 star rating on over 700,000 Amazon reviews, Acorns is a reliable way to spend, save and invest all at the same time.

Sign-up today and get a $20 bonus investment.

If you’re interested in playing the stock market, there’s safer ways to do it than blindly picking stocks like numbers on a roulette wheel.

An automated investing platform like Wealthfront can help you invest your money in a way that best aligns with your financial goals.

By answering a few questions, Wealthfront helps you determine your risk tolerance and optimal asset allocation. It then crafts a diversified portfolio for you, spanning a range of ETFs — from stocks and bonds to real estate.

Sign up now and they'll help jumpstart building your wealth with an extra $50

Make real estate plays

In his interview, Barkely talks about money he’s wasted on cars and other flashy displays of his wealth.

Homeownership, on the other hand, is an effective and tangible way to build your wealth. However, high home prices and mortgage rates — and the work associated with owning an investment property — can make buying property a difficult prospect for many Americans.

Thankfully there are other ways you can invest in this lucrative asset without having to take on a mortgage or the title of landlord.

If you’re interested in owning a piece of top-quality property in the U.S., without having to buy a home or become a landlord, Cityfunds makes it easy to break into the market in a city you love.

Cityfunds is the only investment platform that provides direct access to diversified portfolios of owner-occupied homes in the nation’s top cities such as Austin, Dallas, Miami, Tampa, Denver, Phoenix, and Nashville. As the home value appreciates, so does the value of Cityfunds equity investment alongside the homeowner.

Looking to make a bigger investment? Accredited investors have another solid option in commercial real estate with First National Realty Partners (FNRP).

FNRP gives you access to necessity-based real estate such as grocery stores or health-care facilities. That means the properties are essential to the local community, often leased by national brands like Krogers, Walmart, or CVS, FNRP, and more likely to remain desirable.

Once a deal is closed, FNRP’s team of experts manages every aspect of the property and deal, so you can focus on finding your next big opportunity.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.