'A natural desire to diversify': Janet Yellen predicted an eventual decline in the USD as the global reserve currency — and she's not alone in making that call. 3 ways you can prepare in 2024

The U.S. dollar saw an 8% decline in its share of global reserves in 2022, causing many to question since then whether the dollar’s days of dominance are over.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gave her two cents on the subject of so-called “de-dollarization” during a congressional hearing last summer — stating that no currency currently exists that could displace the greenback. While U.S. sanctions and foreign policy plays have inspired a backlash from China, Russia and other prominent countries — who are keen to dethrone the dollar — Yellen was adamant that “it will not be easy for any country to devise a way to get around the dollar.”

She did, however, warn that the dollar’s share of global reserves may continue to decline as countries look to “diversify.”

When asked at the time if the dollar’s international status is declining, Yellen said “we should expect over time a gradually increased share of other assets in reserve holdings of countries — a natural desire to diversify. But the dollar is far and away the dominant reserve asset.”

The dollar's share of global reserves went on to remain flat for much of 2023. However, Michael Langham, emerging markets analyst at abrdn, wrote the dollar's share of currency reserves has been on a "gradual downward trend," falling over 10 percentage points over the past 20 years, according to a September Reuters report.

A December Reuters poll of 71 currency strategists showed the dollar is expected to fall against G10 currencies this year, with much of that decline predicted to come in the second half of the year.

Whether the dollar is replaceable or not, you may be worried about how economic volatility, persistent inflation and stock market uncertainty could impact your own dollars — especially your retirement fund. Here are three investments that can help you hedge against the declining dollar in 2024.

Gold

Gold is a great potential alternative because, unlike the U.S. dollar, which has lost 98% of its purchasing power since 1971, gold remains more stable over time.

Fine art

Real estate

If you’re keen on something a bit more tangible, real estate is another asset class that can resist de-dollarization and generate passive income.

Commercial real estate has long been touted as a wise investment for adding stability to your portfolio, outperforming the S&P 500 over a 25-year period. But commercial real estate has always been reserved for a few elite investors — until now.

