'Money destroys families': Kevin O'Leary has hard-and-fast rules about lending cash to your loved ones — here are 3 paths to financial freedom (without relying on relatives)

It can have the power to support a lasting family legacy, but “money destroys families, sometimes, when there’s too much of it,” according to Kevin O’Leary.

The “Shark Tank” investor shared his tactic for dealing with family members who want to borrow money from him during an interview on his YouTube channel with fellow entrepreneur Evan Carmichael.

“I say to them: ‘I don’t want to lend you any money. I’m going to give you money, and I never want it returned. But our contract between each other now is: you’re never going to ask again,’” O’Leary explained during the exchange, posted October 2020.

If you rely on family members for some cash handouts here and there — or you have people turning to you for financial help — you can avoid straining relationships with friends and family by following these O’Leary's lead on gaining financial freedom.

Invest in yourself

O’Leary, 69, is a staunch proponent of investing in oneself.

In an Instagram post back last May, he wrote: “Never feel selfish for investing in yourself. Never apologize to anyone for trying to create a better life for yourself.

“The biggest reason I say to invest in your own future: no one else is going to do it for you. No one is coming to just hand you millions of dollars.”

That could mean getting a college degree, completing training courses or working with a mentor to improve your skills and advance in your career.

Save and invest early

It is important to start saving and investing your money as early as possible if you wish to find financial freedom, according to O’Leary.

During an appearance on Lewis Howes’s “The School of Greatness” podcast in 2021, O’Leary said he believes both high schools and parents should teach children about personal finance. He encourages kids to set aside a fraction of any monetary gifts they receive and learn to invest it. The earlier you save and invest, the more money you will have for your future.

Ditch the emotions

Try to keep money and emotions separate, O’Leary says.

In another Instagram post in April, he wrote: “If emotions are involved in a money decision, be very, very careful. No decision fueled by emotion ever led to long-term value.”

According to O’Leary, even rational people can make “horrible financial decisions when emotions are involved,” with long-lasting consequences. This is true in a business setting but also when making financial decisions with your family.

If you can keep your emotions out of your financial decision-making, O’Leary says that “could make a huge difference with money management.”

