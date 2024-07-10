Dave Ramsey has a blunt message for young adults who live with their parents — here are 3 things they need to do to get ahead (and get their own place) in 2024

More young adults are choosing to live at home with their parents — but many of them are using what they are saving on rent to splurge on designer handbags and expensive jewelry instead.

Personal finance author and radio host Dave Ramsey criticized the trend on The Ramsey Show, calling it “a trainwreck.”

In 2023, more than half (56%) of all young adults aged 18 to 24 are living with their parents, along with 16% of those aged 25-34, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Rising rents and high mortgage rates have made it much more difficult to move out.

“The problem is you’ve got debt, you’re not earning enough money and you’re not doing enough to go out and change it. Mom and dad can’t do this for you,” says The Ramsey Show co-host Jade Warshaw.

While living with your parents may permit you to splurge on luxury items, the instant gratification is not worth the long term hindrance it’s putting on your financial health.

Here are three ways to focus on your finances so you can improve them and get a few steps closer to having a place to yourself.

Save a little every day

Dave Ramsey has always touted the benefits of saving your way to financial success and there’s a reason for that.

You might already be saving on rent by living with your parents, but you should also make sure you’re putting aside some of that spare cash to eventually leave the nest.

Acorns — a saving and automated investing platform — is a great way to start saving money without ever having to think twice.

All you have to do is download the app, link your bank account and spend as you normally would. Acorns will then round up your everyday purchases to the nearest dollar and put that change into a smart investment portfolio that suits your financial goals.

Sign up now and for a limited time you'll get a $20 bonus investment.

Signing up for Acorns takes less than five minutes, and you can keep a close eye on your portfolio through the app and watch the spare change you might’ve been wasting grow into a solid fund to support your next move.

If you want to take a more conscious approach, finding the right high-interest savings vehicle that will grow your move-out fund faster is important.

If you have a moving deadline you want to hit, consider putting money in a certificate of deposit (CD). CDs allow your money to grow at a better rate over a set period of time. But if you withdraw the money before the end of the term, you’ll likely face a penalty fee.

If you want to scope out available CD options currently available on the market, CD Valet makes it easy.

With CD Valet – an online CD marketplace – users can shop and compare top certificate of deposit rates from various banks and credit unions nationwide.

Their extensive database shows the most competitive rates without bias, with daily rate updates and earnings calculators which give consumers an array of free tools to help them find the right CD to meet their savings goals.

If you need your savings to be more accessible, you can check out our list of the Best High Yield Savings Accounts of 2024 to find some solid options that earn you more than the national average of 0.4% APY.

Clear your existing debt (instead of adding to it)

Opting in to a buy now, pay later offer might make sense in the moment, but ask yourself if that new designer necklace is really worth the drive further into debt.

Rather than accumulating debt using the extra money you’re saving from living at your parents’ house, you should be paying off what you already owe to improve your credit for future housing applications.

Paying off your debts can be intimidating, but by consolidating your debt you can save money on interest, lower your monthly payments and pay it off faster.

With Credible — an online marketplace of vetted lenders — you can shop around for debt consolidation loans to make the task of cutting down your debt manageable.

After answering a few simple questions about yourself and your finances, Credible will provide you with a list of loan rates from top lenders within minutes. You can choose which is best for you and start chipping away at the money you owe.

Stop overpaying for insurance

Making the move out of your family home comes with its expenses, so you’ll want to be prepared to make sure you’ve got all your bills covered.

Cutting costs on your monthly insurance payments is a great way to free up room in your budget and stash some extra cash for future emergencies so you don’t have to call on mom and dad to help once you’re out on your own.

You can use BestMoney, they’ll ask you some quick questions that help determine your insurance. Things like your age, your home state, the type of vehicle you drive and your driving record.

Based on your answers, they’ll sort through many insurance providers to find you the lowest prices available in your area..

