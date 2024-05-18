Mark Cuban was jokingly asked for $5 million by California podcaster Bobbi Altoff, sparking a conversation on housing affordability — here's how the billionaire responded

We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. Some or all links contained within this article are paid links.

Last summer, Mark Cuban found himself seated on a warehouse floor alongside viral sensation Bobbi Althoff, as a guest on her popular podcast, “The Really Good Podcast”.

During the 58-minute interview, Althoff used her awkward yet engaging tactics and got Cuban to open up about a range of topics from the Mavericks to Shark Tank— and even asking him for $5 million dollars to buy a home.

“You could give me a billion dollars right now and it probably wouldn’t even affect you,” Altoff quipped, negotiating with Cuban. “Fine $5 million dollars, we’ll go small. I could buy a house in Southern California.”

Don't miss

Jeff Bezos told his siblings to invest $10K in his startup called Amazon, and now their stake is worth over $1B — 3 ways to get rich without having to gamble on risky public stocks

Car insurance rates have spiked in the US to a stunning $2,150/year — but you can be smarter than that. Here's how you can save yourself as much as $820 annually in minutes (it's 100% free)

These 5 magic money moves will boost you up America's net worth ladder in 2024 — and you can complete each step within minutes. Here's how

Despite finding common ground over their shared birthday and lactose intolerance, Cuban cautioned Althoff that even with a multi-million dollar hand-out, California living would still be beyond her means.

“I would have given you $5 million for nothing,” replied the Shark Tank star.

Here’s why Cuban cautioned Altoff — plus some options worth considering if you’re priced out of buying a home in California (or any other state) but still want to invest in the lucrative U.S. real estate market

Alternatives to homeownership in Southern California and beyond

The California housing market had reached unprecedented heights in March 2024, with the average home price sitting at $930,000, according to data from Zillow.

And Cuban emphasizes the importances of considering the full financial picture when thinking about homeownership. While you might believe you can afford the initial down payment, there can be significant ongoing expenses to maintain the property.

“You’d have to pay all those taxes,” said Cuban, nodding to the high property tax rates in California.

According to the California Association of Realtors, a minimum annual income of $208,400 is needed to afford the costs associated with homeownership in Q1 2024.

Thankfully, there are ways you can make money on the current real estate market that don’t involve buy a home, paying property taxes or taking on the work of managing a rental property and tenants.

If you’re anything like Bobbi, feeling priced out of southern California, you can invest in real estate through Fundrise eREITs — some of which include portfolios with properties in California and the rest of the Sun Belt. Unlike traditional publicly traded REITs, Fundrise eREITs are available exclusively through their platform.

Each eREIT is part of a distinct investment strategy and they can include a range of assets including residential and commercial properties or real estate loans, ensuring diversification within your portfolio.

You can start investing with Fundrise by signing up and answering a few questions about yourself and your investing preferences and risk tolerance.Then Fundrise will suggest a portfolio best suited to your goals

If you are looking to make a larger real estate investment, First National Realty Partners (FNRP) might be the right choice for you.

FNRP is a private equity firm where accredited investors can access institutional-quality, grocery anchored commercial real estate deals, without having to scope out them out themselves.

Their team of experts has developed relationships with the nation’s largest essential-needs brands, including Kroger, Walmart and Whole Foods, and provides insights into the best properties both on and off-market. They oversee the entire deal process, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of investing in n necessity-based real estate, without the burdens of purchasing or managing a property yourself.

Read more: ‘They are awful’: Dave Ramsey is fed up with millennials and Gen Z who he claims don't work but want to own homes — here’s what he says you need to be a ‘successful' investor

How would you invest a large cash windfall?

In classic Bobbi Althtoff fashion, she not only asked for a $5 million dollar handout from Cuban but she pitched him on investing in her podcast.

“I don’t know that I’d invest in a podcast,” responded Cuban, despite Althoff mentioning her $20,000 debt related to her podcast.

However, Cuban does make some pretty savvy investment decisions. In a Q&A session on X.com (formerly Twitter), Cuban disclosed his diverse crypto portfolio, including Bitcoin, Etherum, Polygon and Invective. He also reiterated that the Dallas Mavericks still accept Dogecoin as payment.

If you’re looking to explore investing in crypto yourself, you can do so with Interactive Brokers — a low cost investment broker for active traders — you can easily invest in and trade a wide variety of stocks, including cryptocurrencies.

Interactive Brokers can help you maximize returns by offering the low commissions and the ability to scan multiple markets for undervalued stocks. Just fill out their quick online application to get started.

High net worth individuals like Mark Cuban, might buy and sell large quantities of stocks, giving them the power to offset their gains with strategic losses to maximize their overall returns through tax savings.

One way you can do this is with the help of Frec Direct Indexing which can enhance the traditional index ETF by buying all stocks in an index individually and trading them algorithmically. By automatically harvesting losses, you can capitalize on market fluctuations, swapping out underperforming stocks for 30 days to secure tax deductions.

With Frec, your investing strategy is on autopilot so you can sit back and potentially generate up to 40% of their portfolio's value over a decade.

If you have no appetite for the ups and downs of the stock market and you have a large stash of cash you want to invest, there is an array of lucrative alternative assets open to you.

One option is fine art, a private asset that has historically been available exclusively for billionaires like Cuban.

But with Masterworks that isn’t the case anymore.

Through their easy-to-use online platform, you can now invest in artwork by iconic artists from Banksy to Basquiat without having to get all dressed up to attend an auction to pay the sticker price for a painting.

Masterworks makes artwork accessible to more investors by offering fractional shares of famous artwork. Simply choose your favorites from an array of artwork, as well as how many shares you’d like to buy, and Masterworks takes care of everything else.

What to read next

Car insurance premiums in America are through the roof — and only getting worse. But 5 minutes could have you paying as little as $29/month

Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now use $100 to cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. Here's how

'It's not taxed at all': Warren Buffett shares the 'best investment' you can make when battling rising costs — take advantage today

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.