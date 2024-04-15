Lufthansa, United modify schedules after Iran launches attack on Israel

Airlines flying to the Middle East are beginning to make changes to their schedules after Iran launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in a brutal assault.

Reuters reported that German airline Lufthansa was suspending scheduled flights to Tel Aviv, Amman and Erbil until Tuesday. The company also announced it would be suspending flights to Beirut and Tehran until at least Thursday, due to violence in the Middle East.

Lufthansa, which is also linked to Swiss and Austrian airlines, said it was evaluating the situation in the Middle East and remains in contact with authorities.

Officials with the German airline announced Friday it would be suspending flights to and from Tehran through at least April 18, adding it would not fly over Iranian airspace until the suspension was lifted.

AIRLINE CUTS FLIGHTS TO TEHRAN AS MIDDLES EAST ON ALERT FOR IRANIAN STRIKE ON ISRAEL

Passenger aircraft operated by Deutsche Lufthansa AG, during a strike by airport security workers, at Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Lufthansa did not respond to inquiries from FOX Business on the matter.

READ ON THE FOX BUSINESS APP

A spokesperson for United Airlines told FOX Business it canceled a scheduled flight into Tel Aviv on Sunday, though it did not have flights scheduled for Amman and Jordan that day.

The next flight to Amman is scheduled to leave Washington Dulles on Monday.

ISRAEL'S AIRSPACES CLOSED FOR DOMESTIC, INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS; UNITED AIRLINES CANCELS PLANNED DEPARTURES

FILE- United said it canceled a scheduled flight into Tel Aviv on Sunday, though it did not have flights scheduled for Amman and Jordan that day.

While no action had been taken on the scheduled flight to Amman, the spokesperson said United is closely monitoring the situation and will make decisions on upcoming flights with a focus on the safety of customers and crew members.

United Airlines arranged to temporarily move crews out of the region on Sunday and plans to return them to the area once they determine it is safe to do so.

American and Delta airlines did not respond to requests for information about future flights to the Middle East.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Saturday was the first time Iran had launched a full-scale offensive against Israel despite over 40 years of hostilities between the two nations.





Original article source: Lufthansa, United modify schedules after Iran launches attack on Israel