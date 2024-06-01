‘You’ll end up with $1.5 million in the bank’: Kevin O’Leary says doing this 1 thing with your money will help you 'succeed into retirement’

At 69, Kevin O’Leary is perhaps past the traditional retirement age, and he’s showing no signs of swapping his suit for sweatpants. But when the “Shark Tank” star and entrepreneur does choose to hang it up, he’ll have a tidy nest egg waiting for him, which he set up long before hitting his senior years.

And he has some advice for his fellow Americans if they want the same peace of mind: put at least 15% of your salary into a 401(k) account— and he isn’t accepting any excuses.

“Stop buying all that crap you don't need. You have to adjust your lifestyle to make sure you put 15% away,” Mr. Wonderful insisted on an episode of Good Morning America's Swimming with Sharks.

“You’ll end up with $1.5 million in the bank after a career.”

Research shows Americans require over $1M for retirement

Northwestern Mutual's 2024 Progress and Planning Study found adults expect they need $1.46 million in savings to retire comfortably — an increase of 15% from last year.

While many experts, including O’Leary, advocate for setting retirement funds aside as early as possible, most Americans are juggling other financial responsibilities, like mortgages or student loans.

O’Leary also says he used to advise students to pay their loans off first before saving for retirement, but he’s since changed his tune.

“You have to do both — pay your loans off and invest a portion of your income every year,” he says, explaining this strategy helps folks get into the discipline of saving money early on.

Contributing 15% to your 401(k) each year

As of 2023, 73% of private industry workers had access to retirement plans through their employer, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. However, a quarter of that group chose not to take advantage of them.

And a recent CNBC Your Money Survey found that some workers aren’t necessarily making the most out of their employer-sponsored plans, with 8% saving only the automatic default amount, and 24% putting away as much as their employer will match.

O’Leary says Americans should be investing 15% of their annual salary — assuming an average salary of around $60,000 a year — into a 401(k) at minimum to successfully retire.

