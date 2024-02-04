Kevin O'Leary says families need to have $5M in the bank to 'survive' no matter what happens — here's the math behind his number and how to hit it

Everyone has an amount they believe would be enough.

For entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary, that amount is $5 million. With that amount set aside, he argues “you can survive the rest of your life, no matter what happens.”

Here’s the math behind that number and how most millionaires have achieved it.

O’Leary’s magic number

In coming to his figure, O’Leary assumes a 6% to 7% return on $5 million will be enough to support a family regardless of economic conditions. This implies an annual passive income of $300,000 to $350,000.

Some analysts might say O’Leary’s assumption of 6% to 7% annual return is optimistic. Many savers operate following the “4% rule”.

Substituting 4% for O’Leary’s 6% to 7% would yield $200,000 in passive income yearly — still a better-than-average income.

So, how do you raise that $5 million principal? Here’s O’Leary’s advice.

Focus on cash flow

O’Leary also recommends focusing on cash flow — that is, filling your portfolio with investments that produce actual income (e.g., dividends) instead of hoping that your holdings’ market value will rise over time. This advice echoes Warren Buffett’s famous quote: “The first rule of an investment is don't lose (money). And the second rule of an investment is don't forget the first rule.”

With historically high returns, the opportunity for regular income and relatively low volatility, you might want to consider investing in real estate.

Read more: Unlocking financial prosperity: Jeff Bezos shares the path to prime earnings through hassle-free real estate investment — don't miss out on this opportunity to revolutionize your financial future

Avoid uncalculated risks

While you'll want to take risks, don’t leap in without a plan. “I like to take risks,” O’Leary once said. “That’s how I make money. But they are calculated risks.” It's crucial to understand what you're getting into. For an example here, look at investing legend Warren Buffett. He’s one of the most successful investors in US history and he never invests in something he doesn't understand.

Be selective with investments

“I’ve probably heard more than 10,000 pitches,” the ‘SharkTank’ investor said. “And truth be told, most of them sucked.” His advice about being vigilant and doing due diligence is critical. Don't get swept up in the fear of missing out on the next big thing — as you know, many businesses fail in their early days. Trust your gut and look into every opportunity with the same level of skepticism and interest.

