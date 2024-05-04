Jeff Bezos convinced his siblings to invest $10K each in his online startup called Amazon and now their stake is worth over $1B — 2 ways to get rich outside of the S&P 500

Jeff Bezos' siblings, Mark and Christina, took a leap of faith by investing $10,000 each in a fledgling online book store. Their decision to purchase 30,000 shares of Amazon.com Inc. back in 1996 was a risky move.

Bezos tirelessly convinced family members, friends, and potential investors, looking for money to help bring his vision to fruition. But gaining support from investors for his then-high-risk venture wasn’t easy.

According to the book “The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon” he said this to them at the time: “I want you to know what the risks are because I still want to come home for Thanksgiving if this doesn’t work.”

While his brother Mark Bezos’ current net worth is unknown, he and his wife Lisa had reportedly made over $600M in profits from those original Amazon (AMZN) shares as of 2018.

Mark’s current stake in Amazon is also unknown, but it is estimated the value of the siblings’ shares would have soared beyond the billion-dollar mark by now, according to a Bloomberg report.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos reclaimed the title of world’s wealthiest person from Elon Musk last month thanks in part to Amazon’s market performance, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Bezos’ net worth has increased by about $23 billion so far in 2024, while Musk’s net worth has taken a $31 billion hit as shares of Tesla (TSLA) have tumbled by roughly 24% year-to-date.

Whether you have $10,000 or just $100 to invest, there are multiple ways you can build wealth, that don’t include playing the stock market or getting your family on board for a risky entrepreneurial venture.

