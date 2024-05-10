Inflation controversy, Disney's Marvel move, McDonald's value meal and Netflix’s Brady roast

-President Biden's inflation reflection is murky

-Federal Reserve may trail Bank of England on rate-cutting path

-Stocks rally to end positive week

-Social Security still on pace to run out of money

-Disney CEO Bob Iger makes a bold move

-Another week, another set of new issues for Boeing

-Netflix's roast of Tom Brady drew praise, laughs and cringes

-McDonald's inflation buster

-Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez hit Met Gala for first time as couple

-GM goodnighting an iconic car model

BIDEN's INFLATION CONTROVERSY: President Biden's recollection of inflation levels doesn't match the data. Inflation is falling faster in the U.K. vs. the U.S., which may mean the Federal Reserve gets trumped by the Bank of England.

Next week will be a big one for inflation data with the release of the consumer price index and producer price index and earnings from Walmart, a key barometer of the U.S. consumer.

STOCKS RALLY: The Dow Jones Industrial Average registered its best week since December as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also closed with weekly wins…market updates here.

TICK TOCK: A new update on Social Security funding revealed the money is still going to run out.

BUSINESS LEADERS SOUND OFF OF ANIT-ISRAEL CAMPUS CHAOS:

FIXING DISNEY: Disney CEO Bob Iger is pumping the brakes at Marvel and said he'll be hands-on in helping revive his superhero family.

A cosplayer dressed as Zombie Captain America from "What If?" and the Marvel Universe during the first day of Comic Con at Javits Center Oct. 7, 2021, in New York City.

BOEING WOES: The week brought another host of issues for Boeing, including a new probe, this time by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NETFLIX SCORES: Former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady was toasted and roasted on Netflix, prompting days of water cooler banter and laughs. His friend and former tight end Rob Gronkowski also got skewered in a cryptocurrency jab.

VALUE MEAL: McDonald's may soon have an inflation-busting meal.

VOUGING: Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez attended the Met Gala in New York City for the first time as a power couple.

RIP: General Motors is saying goodbye to one of America's most iconic cars.

Original article source: Inflation controversy, Disney's Marvel move, McDonald's value meal and Netflix’s Brady roast