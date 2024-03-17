You need an income of over $300K in New York City, San Francisco and Honolulu just to bring home $100K — 3 simple tips to get the most out of your paycheck

Tax season is getting closer, which means a lot people will be feeling the stress. But individuals living in some of the most popular cities in America may find paying taxes even more stressful — even if they’re wealthy.

SmartAsset, a financial research firm, analyzed the impact of taxes and living costs on people living in America’s biggest cities. Their research found that an annual salary north of $300,000 in New York, San Francisco and Honolulu is required just to bring home $100,000 after taxes and cost-of-living adjustments.

For context, the median American household income was $70,784 in 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But SmartAsset’s research shows that a family living in the Big Apple or Silicon Valley would need more than four times that amount to feel like they are in the "middle class."

Hire a professional

Navigating your finances on your own can be daunting. Rather than being too hard on yourself for the expertise you may lack, consulting a professional can ease you into a financial groove that paves the way for stacked savings and peace of mind.

Invest your money

Investing is a great way to build your wealth and produce higher returns over time. Consider investing in sector like real estate, which is known for great diversity, fast appreciation and relatively low volatility.

And you don't need to be rich to get started.

Minimize essential costs

Insurance is an essential expense, but that doesn’t mean you need to spend a huge chunk of your paycheck on it – especially when there are easy ways to find better deals, right at your fingertips.

The same goes for home insurance, too.

Streamline your debt repayment

Having a single loan to pay off makes it easier to manage your payments, and you can often get a better interest rate than what you might be paying on credit cards and car loans.

