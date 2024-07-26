Tesla titan Elon Musk says Warren Buffett's way of getting rich is 'pretty boring' — but here's what you can learn from the Oracle of Omaha

He has challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight, lashed out at Mark Cuban, and mocked Bill Gates’ appearance. So of course Elon Musk had something to say about one of the most prominent billionaires in the world: Warren Buffett.

“To be totally frank, I’m not his biggest fan,” Musk told Joe Rogan on an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. "He does a lot of capital allocation. He reads a lot of annual reports of companies and all the accounting — and it's pretty boring, really."

Musk also described Buffett’s principle about companies with sustainable competitive advantages as “lame” during a Tesla earnings call in 2018.

"First of all, I think moats are lame," he said. "They’re nice in a sort of quaint, vestigial way. But if your only defense against invading armies is a moat, you will not last long. What matters is the pace of innovation. That is the fundamental determinant of competitiveness."

When asked about it, Buffett responded, “Certainly you should be working on improving your own moat and defending your own moat all the time. And Elon may turn things upside down in some areas. I don’t think he’d want to take us on.”

To be fair, building rockets, implanting chips and manufacturing electric cars is much sexier than poring over earnings reports all day. However, there is some evidence to suggest that ordinary investors would do well following Buffett’s "boring" approach.

Good investing is boring

Buffett probably wouldn’t heed Musk’s comments since analyzing company fundamentals and looking at the less flashy and exciting industries is at the heart of his investing style.

Value investing, which Buffett advocates, is focused on finding beaten-down and overlooked companies. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, for instance, includes DaVita HealthCare Partners (DVA), a network of kidney dialysis centers, and Louisiana-Pacific (LPX), a manufacturer of engineered wood panels.

Boring is key to building wealth

Your chances of earning long-term investing success with stock picking are slim. Even professional hedge fund managers have underperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in the first three months of 2024, according to PivotalPath’s Equity Sector Index.

Even Berkshire Hathaway stock is barely able to outperform the S&P 500 index. Its shares are up 12.7% in 2024, while the benchmark is up 10.5%.

In other words, a retail investor who simply invested in a low-cost index fund that tracks the S&P 500 would have outperformed the hedge fund index.

This illustrates the magic of boring investing. You don’t need to reinvent the wheel or uncover the next big tech breakthrough to generate wealth. Simple, boring investing and compounding are a potent combination that all retail investors should take advantage of.

Not everyone can build wealth like Musk. Even launching a successful business on a small scale is incredibly difficult. One in four small businesses fail within the first year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Operating a business is significantly more difficult when economic conditions are not favorable. Amid high interest rates and a pullback in consumer spending, total bankruptcies — including consumer, small business and big corporates — have been climbing steadily for 20 months up to April, according to Epiq data cited by Bloomberg.

So your chances of running a successful business, let alone a trillion-dollar tech giant, are slim. Your chances of steady gains with a certificate of deposit (CD), however, are much better.

A CD is a low-risk savings account that offers a higher interest rate than traditional accounts. Your money is “locked” for a fixed term (though it’s possible to withdraw it for a fee), and many banks are now offering 5% or higher APYs on deposits as low as $1000.

