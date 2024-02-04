‘I'm more optimistic than ever’: Billionaire Larry Fink says investors should be 100% in equities if they can handle it —here's what he loves right now

There’s plenty of doom and gloom about the global economy right now. But Blackrock’s CEO Larry Fink seems to have spotted a silver lining in the midst of the dark clouds. “I’m more optimistic than ever,” he told CNBC’s Jim Cramer in a recent interview.

With $9 trillion in assets under management and one of the most popular index funds in its arsenal, Blackrock has unique insight into the state of the economy. This is why optimism from the world’s biggest asset manager is noteworthy. “We have a better texture on the market through our ETF platform and global network,” Fink says.

Fink acknowledges the headwinds, specifically related to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and sticky inflation. But he says he’s growing increasingly optimistic about long-term trends that overlap to create unique opportunities for investors. Consequently, he believes investors with the right risk appetite should be at least 80% in equities, perhaps 100% if they can handle it.

Here are some of those overlapping trends he loves right now.

Hard assets

“I’m a hopeful person,” Fink said during the Cramer interview. “I believe in 10 or 20 years humanity [will be] in a better position than it is today. With that view, I want to own hard assets today. I want to own equities. I want to be part of this economy.”

AI and robotics

Rising trade tensions, Fink believes, are a headwind for automation. “We’re going to see an acceleration of fragmentation of the supply chains because of geopolitical issues,” he says. “As we advance AI and robotics, there is such an enormous opportunity for nearshoring.”

Nearshoring is a term used to describe the relocation of factories and manufacturing hubs to countries closer to consumers.

About 70% of business leaders across the U.S. and Europe said they were actively considering nearshoring or reshoring, according to a survey by ABB. And 40% of them said automation and robotics were part of the plan.

