IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad's 'stingy and proud' mentality helped shape his retail empire — here's what you can learn from his famously frugal ways

IKEA, with its massive global footprint, stands out as a company capable of remarkable growth while consistently keeping prices low relative to inflation. In fiscal year 2023, IKEA reported staggering total revenue of over $51.6 billion.

Despite the pressures of inflation that challenge all companies, IKEA's eccentric leadership team leads by example, steering the company through turbulent economic waters.

IKEA's founder and former CEO, Ingvar Kamprad, was renowned for his extreme frugality. He bought clothes from flea markets, recycled tea bags, and got cheap haircuts.

Like Warren Buffett and other famously frugal billionaires, Kamprad lived modestly, epitomizing thriftiness even as his company scaled new heights.

Kamprad passed away at 91 in 2018, but his legacy of cost-saving hacks continues to influence IKEA. Here’s what everyday investors can learn from his unique approach to business and personal finance.

Frugal investing

Being “stingy and proud,” as Kamprad has stated in the past, is an important factor for investors looking to truly build sustainable long-term wealth. As many investors know, the fees that investment advisors and fund managers charge to look after your money add up fast.

If you start with $100,000 and it grows at an annual rate of 9% — the average long-term return of the S&P 500 — you’d have roughly $862,308 after 25 years. But if you paid a 1% annual management fee, your returns would be reduced to about $676,744. That's a difference of $185,564 in lost returns due to fees.

Time-tested alternative assets

Most billionaires, like Kamprad, built their long-term wealth by excelling at one major endeavor. But diversifying assets is equally important. Kamprad famously set up a complex tax structure to ensure his children wouldn't face heavy taxes on his IKEA corporate stake.

Although we may not have access to the same legal and financial experts as these billionaires, numerous platforms now make diversification much more accessible.

