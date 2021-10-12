Hasbro CEO, Chairman Brian Goldner dies at 58

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 20, 2008, file photo, Brian Goldner, of Hasbro, stands next to some of the company's toy figures at Hasbro's headquarters, in Pawtucket, R.I. Toy and entertainment company Hasbro has announced that its CEO and chairman Brian D. Goldner has died at age 58. The announcement Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, comes two days after the company said Goldner was taking a medical leave of absence from his CEO role, effective immediately. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Toy and entertainment company Hasbro said Tuesday that its CEO and chairman Brian D. Goldner has died. He was 58.

The announcement came two days after the Pawtucket, Rhode Island, company said Goldner was taking a medical leave of absence from his CEO role, effective immediately. Hasbro said at that time that Rich Stoddart, most recently the lead independent director of Hasbro’s board, had been appointed as interim CEO.

The company did not give a cause of death, but Goldner disclosed in August 2020 that he had been undergoing treatment for cancer since 2014.

Goldner served as the CEO of Hasbro Inc. since 2008, and served as chairman since May 2015.

He was instrumental in transforming Hasbro into a global play and entertainment leader. Under his stewardship, Hasbro expanded beyond toys and games into television, movies, digital gaming and other areas. That strategy culminated with the 2019 acquisition of independent entertainment studio eOne.

Goldner also served on the board of ViacomCBS.