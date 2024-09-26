Half of American boomers risk running out of money in retirement, study shows — here are 3 ways to avoid becoming a statistic

Baby boomers may be in trouble when it comes to retirement.

A recent Morningstar study found that 52% of boomers risk running out of money during their later years, more than other generations. This is partly due to the short time they have left to save, and their small account balances.

Morningstar's analysis suggests boomers (and Gen Xers) got caught in the transition between defined-benefit and defined-contribution–dominated systems. Additionally, most Boomers didn't grow up in a 401(k) world and, without modern-day incentives such as auto-enrollment, their savings fell short.

Whatever the reason, many boomers are now facing a rough retirement. But all hope is not lost. If you're worried about emptying your accounts too soon, here are three ways to beat the odds and live a more comfortable retirement.

1. Delay retirement for a few years

If you're nearing retirement with too little invested, working longer is the most obvious solution. Staying in the workforce longer can improve your future financial security in the following ways:

*You'll have more time to save money *You can delay claiming Social Security, which increases your benefit *You won't need your savings to support you as long

Let's say you're 63 years old. If you can put off retirement until 67, you'll be able to claim your Social Security at the full retirement age and ensure your standard benefit isn’t reduced by early filing penalties.

You'll also have another four years to save. If you can manage to put away around $10,000 a year during that period (including your employer match) and earn a 7% average annual return, you could grow your account by approximately $44,000. That'll give you another $1,700 per year in annual income, which isn't nothing.

If you can work until age 70, you'll fare even better. You can boost your standard Social Security benefit by 24%, earning delayed retirement credits if you claim after reaching your Full Retirement Age (FRA). Additionally, by investing $10,000 annually over seven years, you could add over $85,000 to your nest egg.

2. Cash in your equity

Many Boomers are coming up short in their retirement accounts, but are rich in real estate. This generation collectively owns homes with a combined value of $18 trillion, according to Redfin.

If you own your home outright or even have a lot of equity, you may be able to sell and buy a cheaper home with cash (to avoid today's high mortgage rates), thereby adding a large lump sum to your retirement funds.

In theory, you also have the option to take a reverse mortgage. This would allow you to tap into equity without having to move out of your home. However, reverse mortgages often come with high fees, which can make it difficult to leave your family home to loved ones. They are not the best choice for most retirees, so be sure to explore your other options before considering one.

rentals in retirement

If you want to keep your home but need a little extra cash flow, consider renting out a room or even taking a more creative approach, such as signing up for apps that allow you to charge people for borrowing your swimming pool or storing stuff in your garage.

Even if you don’t have any of these amenities, there are still ways to invest in real estate, without having to purchase a property outright.

3. Be strategic about where you retire

Finally, if you're worried about making a small nest egg last, consider retiring to a more affordable location.

Some areas are far less expensive to live in than others. Some locales also have more favorable tax rules for retirees, including no taxes on pensions or Social Security benefits. By reducing your living costs, you can preserve your savings by using less money each year.

No matter where you choose to retire, one effective way to cut costs is by reducing essential expenses like home and auto insurance. While insurance is necessary, it doesn’t have to consume a significant portion of your budget.

In addition to cutting down on essential expenses, you can further stretch your retirement savings by making your money work for you. One simple way to do this is by investing your spare change, turning small contributions into potential long-term growth.

