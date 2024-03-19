Feeling broke on a six-figure salary: This surgeon and his wife didn't realize their financial adviser fees may be too high until Ramit Sethi set things straight

Jeff, 50, is a specialized surgeon. His wife Susan, 48, is a stay-at-home mom. Even though Jeff earns an enviable $665,000 a year, the couple — married 19 years — are still struggling to pay the bills.

Jeff’s salary is high (his take-home pay, after taxes, is $426,000 a year), but he only started earning that much around the age of 40. As his income grew, the family’s discretionary spending ballooned.

According to finance expert Ramit Sethi, one of their biggest problems has to do with their financial adviser.

Sethi regularly recommends that people avoid working with an adviser who charges a percentage of assets or assets under management (AUM).

“I generally feel as though most people are good and they’re not trying to rip us off,” Susan said.

But when she asked their financial adviser about his fee, “he told me, oh, it’s roughly around 1%. I’ll never forget, he made this face like, oh, it’s not that much.”

The math of AUM

In other words, an AUM fee means the more assets you have with a financial adviser, the more money they bill you (while some other advisers charge flat or hourly fees).

Right now, the couple pays about $6,000 a year in fees — about $500 a month. But fast-forward 35 years — 420 months — and they won’t be paying just $500 a month on the $460,000 they currently have in two brokerage accounts. Rather, they’ll be paying 1.24% on a much larger portfolio, averaging about $2,054 a month, Sethi said.

“This is what happens with a 1.24% fee on a modest $460,000 portfolio that’s not even being added to,” said Sethi. “That 1.24% fee seems modest in the early days, but it’s back-loaded.”

Find the right adviser

So what can you do if you’re working with a financial adviser who isn’t the right fit for you?

