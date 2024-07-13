‘I can feed my whole family for $5.59’: Resurfaced Taco Bell commercial goes viral as internet users rage about food inflation in 2024 — what the same meal actually costs today

An old Taco Bell commercial from 1980 has found new relevance in 2024.

“A dollar just isn’t what it used to be. That's why people like you and me, we’ve got to be careful to get the most value for money,” the commercial opens with a man speaking directly to the camera.

Don't miss

Commercial real estate has beaten the stock market for 25 years — but only the super rich could buy in. Here's how even ordinary investors can become the landlord of Walmart, Whole Foods or Kroger

Cost-of-living in America is still out of control — use these 3 'real assets' to protect your wealth today, no matter what the US Fed does or says

These 5 magic money moves will boost you up America's net worth ladder in 2024 — and you can complete each step within minutes. Here's how

The camera then pans out to reveal the man and his family seated in a Taco Bell restaurant.

“That's why I come here — Taco Bell. I can feed my whole family for,” the man glances at the receipt, then proudly announces: “$5.59.”

The camera shifts to showcase the spread on the table as the man continues, “Two tacos, two bean burritos, two tostadas, Pintos N Cheese, soft drinks. Only $5.59. Like they’re saying, Taco Bell, what a meal! What a deal!”

Instagram user Tom Guzman recently posted this vintage commercial on his page, and it’s struck a chord with many. The post has garnered nearly 14,000 likes and close to 1,300 comments.

Taco inflation

Viewers find this commercial intriguing because, despite being over four decades old, its message about the value of money — “a dollar just isn’t what it used to be” — remains timeless. Inflation’s persistent erosion of purchasing power is a challenge that resonates across generations.

In the comment section, many users noted the significant rise in prices over the decades.

“Today that will be $53,” the top comment reads. Another commenter observes, “1 taco is like $3 now.”

However, not everyone agrees that inflation was easier to deal with back in 1980. One commenter pointed out, “$21.31 in today’s dollars after you adjust for inflation. Keep in mind that inflation was $12.5% in 1980, so no, this was not a good price and inflation was a s— ton worse then than it is now.”

The commenter raises a salient point. In 1980, the annual percentage change in the consumer price index in America was a staggering 13.5% — and that’s following an 11.3% increase the year before. In other words, while the prices in the commercial might seem low by today’s standards, they’d be perceived differently during a time of high inflation.

In recent years, Americans have also grappled with rising price levels. For instance, in June 2022, the consumer price index registered a 12-month increase of 9.1%, the largest jump recorded since November 1981.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has responded with significant interest rate hikes. These measures have helped cool headline inflation: in June, the CPI showed an annual increase of 3.0%.

Read more: Car insurance rates have spiked in the US to a stunning $2,150/year — but you can be smarter than that. Here's how you can save yourself as much as $820 annually in minutes (it's 100% free)

How much would the meal cost today?

This resurfaced commercial also sparked a discussion on Reddit, where many users attempted to determine how much the meal would cost today.

Some used inflation calculators to make their estimates. One user humorously noted, “I tried 4 different inflation calculators, they came back at: $22.57; $31.72; $21.31; $20.99. The second one must be from California,” referencing the high cost of living in the Golden State.

According to the inflation calculator from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, $5.59 in 1980 would be worth approximately $20.67 in 2023 dollars.

You can also compare current prices at Taco Bell to get an idea of how much a similar meal would cost today. According to the restaurant’s menu, a typical taco costs $2.99, a bean burrito will run you $1.79, while the Big Cheez-It Tostada is $3.99. Pintos N Cheese costs $2.59 and a Drinks Party Pack, which includes four medium fountain drinks, is $4.00.

If you were to order two tacos, two bean burritos, two tostadas, one Pintos N Cheese, and four soft drinks like the family in the commercial, it would cost:

2 Tacos: $2.99 x 2 = $5.98 2 Bean Burritos: $1.79 x 2 = $3.58 2 Tostadas: $3.99 x 2 = $7.98 Pintos N Cheese: $2.59 4 Soft Drinks: $4.00

Total: $5.98 + $3.58 + $7.98 + $2.59 + $4.00 = $24.13

This estimate aligns with some of the internet users’ calculations but is notably lower than the $53 suggested in the top Instagram comment.

Despite rising prices, Americans continue to frequent the fast-food chain. In Q1 of 2024, Taco Bell’s U.S. system sales increased by 4%, with same-store sales growing 2%, according to the latest earnings report from its parent company Yum! Brands.

What to read next

Car insurance premiums in America are through the roof — and only getting worse. But 5 minutes could have you paying as little as $29/month

Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey invest in this asset to keep their wealth safe — you may want to do the same in 2024

Stop crushing your retirement dreams with wealth-killing costs and headaches — here are 10 'must-haves' when choosing a trading platform (and 1 option that has them all)

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.