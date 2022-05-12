U.S. companies and their cryptocurrency holdings
(Reuters) - A meltdown in one of the world's largest stablecoins, TerraUSD, sent shockwaves through cryptocurrency markets on Thursday, wiping out bitcoin's 2021 gains and sending it to a 16-month low.
The meltdown has taken the combined market value of all cryptocurrencies to $1.12 trillion, around a third of where it was last November.
Following is a list of companies in the United States that have bitcoin and other digital currencies on their balance sheet as of March 31, 2022.
Company Digital
assets held
Ticker
Tesla Inc $1.26 billion
Coinbase Global Inc $1.33 billion
Microstrategy Inc $2.89 billion
Block Inc $148.98 million
Marathon Digital $135.12 million
Holdings Inc
Riot Blockchain Inc $189.63 million
Source: Regulatory filings, company statements
(Reporting by Sohini Podder and Manya Saini in Bengaluru)