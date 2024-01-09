FAA says safety ‘not speed’ will decide how long Boeing jets are grounded

Photograph: NTSB/Reuters

Passenger safety, “not speed”, will determine how soon Boeing’s 737 Max 9 jets return to the skies following the blowout of a cabin panel during an Alaska Airlines flight last week, regulators have declared.

Dozens of Max 9 planes have been grounded following Friday’s incident, awaiting inspection amid heightened concerns around safety. Alaska and United Airlines have since both found loose parts on several jets.

Boeing has sought to reassure regulators, airlines and passengers. Dave Calhoun, the company’s chief executive, held an all-hands safety meeting at its factory in Renton, Washington – where 737s are assembled – on Tuesday.

But Boeing has yet to finalise a set of instructions for inspections and maintenance of the grounded Max 9 jets with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The group submitted an “initial version” which is now being revised following feedback, according to the agency, which pledged to conduct a “thorough review” of its plan.

“Every Boeing 737-9 Max with a plug door will remain grounded until the FAA finds each can safely return to operation,” the FAA said in a statement issued shortly before Calhoun was due to address employees. “The safety of the flying public, not speed, will determine the timeline for returning the Boeing 737-9 Max to service.”

Boeing said: “We continue to be in close contact with our customers and the FAA on the required inspections. As part of the process, we are making updates based on their feedback and requirements.”

The FAA grounded 171 Max 9 jets over the weekend to allow for inspections. On Friday, a cabin panel blew out of a new Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9, shortly after it had taken off from Portland, Oregon, forcing an emergency landing. No serious injuries were reported. A chunk of the fuselage was recovered from an Oregon teacher’s backyard.

Ahead of the internal meeting, Calhoun stressed the need for Boeing to reinforce “our focus on and our commitment to safety, quality, integrity and transparency.

“When it comes to the safety of our products and services, every decision and every action matters,” Calhoun wrote in an email to employees on Sunday, shared by the company. “And when serious accidents like this occur, it is critical for us to work transparently with our customers and regulators to understand and address the causes of the event, and to ensure they don’t happen again.”

Calhoun was appointed as the group’s CEO in 2020, tasked with repairing its reputation after two Max 8 jets crashed in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 people. The Max was subsequently grounded across the world for almost two years.

Boeing revealed on Tuesday that it delivered 528 planes in total last year, ramping up from 480 in 2022. It also booked 1,314 net new orders, from 774 the previous year.

The FAA is also facing scrutiny. Reuters reported that the regulator’s new head, Mike Whitaker, is set to appear before Congress next month, on 6 February, amid questions over its oversight of Boeing.

JD Vance, the Republican senator, said: “The FAA has assured me the 737 Max is safe – last week’s near catastrophe calls that determination into question.”

Vance argued that the Senate’s commerce committee should schedule a hearing to evaluate incidents involving the Max, as well as the FAA’s supervision, “as soon as possible”.

Shares in Boeing, which fell sharply on Monday following concern over the safety of the 737 Max 9, declined further on Tuesday.