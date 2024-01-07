My EV drive from Chicago to NY: What I learned

When it comes to electric vehicles, the technology and design can be great. And you can't beat the acceleration. But if you plan to take one on a cross-country trip like I just did, there are a few things to consider. Seasoned EV aficionados may know all of this. But here's what a novice EV user learned on our trip from Chicago to New York City in a Tesla Model Y.

After we picked up our Tesla in Chicago, I spent 15 minutes figuring out how to turn it on (I said Tesla novice). The key is what looks like a credit card, and it has to be placed in a spot in the center console. Thank you, Google. The screen with countless options is also great, but it will take some time to figure out how to adjust mirrors, turn on the heat or air conditioner, windshield wipers, stereo system. You won't find knobs.

People look at a Tesla Model Y SUV during the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center on Nov. 6, 2023, in Shanghai.

It may be obvious, given that everyone knows it takes longer to charge than gas up. Google maps said it would take 13 hours and 20 minutes for our trip. The Tesla map, factoring in charging, said it would be 16 hours. It ended up at almost 17. Tesla's software does a great job of routing you to superchargers, which are the fastest way to charge but may not be the fastest way to get where you're going.

Tesla automobile plugged in and charging in the Silicon Valley town of Mountain View, California, Aug. 24, 2016.

CHINESE COMPANY POISED TO OVERTAKE TESLA AS BIGGEST EV MAKER ON PATH TO GLOBAL LEADERSHIP: REPORT

We never got anywhere near the range predicted after a charge. When we started in Chicago, the car said we had 219 miles of charge. It turned out to give us just 112, though still with plenty of charge to get to the first charging stop in Elkhart, Indiana. In fairness, Tesla is very open about the factors impacting range. Cold (it was in the 30s), heat, headwinds, going up hills, fast acceleration, running the heater or AC all decrease range. The car does continue to update the range as you drive, however, so you know where you stand.

When we finished our first day and parked at our hotel in Elyria, Ohio, the vehicle said we had 38 miles of range remaining. When we started up the next morning, we had just 15 miles. The software routed us to the nearest supercharger in Sheffield, Ohio, and when we got there we had just 3% battery left. Whew.

READ ON THE FOX BUSINESS APP

TESLA BEATS THE ODDS WITH YEAR-END DELIVERIES

A charger with Tesla logo inMountain View, California, Aug. 24, 2016.

Each of our six charging stops cost us about $20. Figuring about $3/gallon gas at 25 mpg, it would have been roughly the same cost to take the trip in a gas-powered car. As some might say, "You're not saving money, you're saving the planet." Others may have a different view.

Other than the white-knuckle ride to the next charger it was a good trip. And in fairness to Tesla, we departed from their route to get dinner the first night, which took our charge down lower than they would recommend.

My biggest takeaway: if you stick to their route you're good. If you prefer a more spontaneous excursion involving exploration off the route, you had better be good at planning.





Original article source: My EV drive from Chicago to NY: What I learned