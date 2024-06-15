Elon Musk’s payday, Apple AI, Fed’s rate cut pivot

Tech led the charge on Wall Street, riding a fresh AI boom.

Apple finally gets real about its AI plan, pleasing some, irking others.

The Federal Reserve updated its rate cut plan for 2024 as inflation remained sticky.

Elon Musk celebrated his $56 billion paycheck win Texas style.

A top U.S. bank fired employees for faking work

SEE IT: This rest stop and travel center has 120 gas pumps and is now the largest of its kind in Texas.

TECH WINS: The Nasdaq Composite notched a new record every day this week, the most consecutive records in more than two and a half years…more on the markets.

How far can this bull market run?

APPLE'S AI PUSH: CEO Tim Cook finally lifted the curtain on its AI push, and Wall Street was pleased…continue reading here. While investors applauded, Elon Musk did not, prompting him to lob a threat at the world's second most valuable company…continue reading here. Apple shares celebrated a new record high…more on Apple.

Why Apple's AI push is better late than never.

RATE CUT REVERSE: The Federal Reserve is dialing back its rate-cut timeline…continue reading here. Even after consumer inflation took a breather…continue reading here.

BlackRock CIO Rick Rieder talks interest rates and opportunities.

FAT PAYCHECK: Elon Musk's campaigning for his $56 billion payday paid off…continue reading here.

Is Elon Musk worth his multi-billion-dollar paycheck?

CAUGHT RED HANDED: Wells Fargo fired dozens of employees for faking work…continue reading here.

BIG DEAL: Texas welcomed what is now the state's largest rest stop and travel center with 120 gas pumps over 75,000 square feet…continue reading here.

