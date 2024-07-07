Elon Musk once promised to ‘own no home’ and even sold all of his possessions — but he bought a mansion in Texas soon after. Here’s how to invest in real estate without buying property

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk remains the richest man in the world, despite the valuation of his EV company dropping more than 25% this year.

His leadership has created the world’s first $1 trillion electric vehicle maker, though Musk would tell you Tesla is far from just an EV company.

Elon Musk’s lifestyle is unconventional, to say the least. The Tesla CEO claims he works 120 hours per week (more than 17 hours per day, all seven days of the week). He’s also previously stated that he will “own no home,” choosing instead to sell almost all his physical possessions and live a nomadic lifestyle.

But it appears Elon Musk remains a real estate owner, with reports that he bought a house in Austin, Texas in 2022. This house was previously bought in 2018 for $4.5 million (which can get you quite the house in Austin) and was sold to Elon Musk in a private sale.

The rich own real estate for a reason

We all need a place to live, and that’s true for the poorest and wealthiest. While Elon Musk undoubtedly has quite the Rolodex of friends with very comfortable couches to crash on, most seek permanence.

Aside from the personal element, real estate has proven to be an asset class that provides the majority of most households’ wealth over long periods. A National Association of Realtors report shows consistent wealth generation numbers across the low, medium, and high-income thresholds over time. Generally, those who own their own houses build equity over time, as asset prices increase.

Owning stocks, bonds and other investments in a 401K or similar retirement account is great. But for many households living paycheck to paycheck, that sort of savings vehicle is out of reach. Making a monthly mortgage payment, however, is something that’s achievable for many, and can help build an important nest egg when the time comes to retire.

For those with a low rental payment, or who don’t want to venture into the real estate market given where interest rates are (even those who may have the down payment saved), there are options to consider.

Cityfunds allows investors to own slices of the real estate market by geographic area, helping to diversify one’s exposure to a particular area while providing investors with the growth potential of a given market.

If you live in a high-growth market in Texas or Florida, for example, and want exposure to rising prices (but don’t want to commit to the mortgage and capital outlay), putting your down payment to work in one of Cityfund’s various diversified portfolios of owner-occupied properties can help set you up for when the time is right to pull the trigger.

For those with a little more capital to put to work, First National Realty Partners (FNRP) is dedicated to providing accredited investors access to commercial real estate. The properties held within the FNRP’s portfolios are institutional-quality grocery-anchored real estate — the kinds of malls and outlets many investors may want exposure to, but don’t have the tens of millions of dollars (or more) to put a deal together.

Qualified investors can benefit from the fund’s structure, which provides quarterly distributions and stable, positive cash flow growth over time by pooling with other accredited investors.

The FNRP team rigorously assesses each deal, only picking the best. This can be a great choice for diversification purposes for investors aspiring to be the next Elon Musk.

Private real estate assets

Elon Musk’s investment portfolio is notoriously concentrated in the companies he owns and runs. This strategy has worked wonders for him and is a big reason he’s the wealthiest man on the planet.

But everyday investors don’t have the risk tolerance to allow all-in bets on the next “big thing.” Most investors require diversification. Fundrise offers a suite of personal investment accounts, rollover IRA, and advisor-driven options for investors seeking access to private equity deals in the alternative asset space.

The company’s $7 billion private equity fund is among the best in class. Fundrise allows the average Joe and Jane to invest in the kinds of assets Elon Musk might have access to. And while it’s unlikely you’ll hit billionaire-level status via investing in this asset class alone, average returns between 7% and 23% per year over the past five years are enticing.

