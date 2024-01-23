Don't even think about retiring until you have these 3 things paid off — and no, your mortgage isn't one of them

Millions of Americans spend their working days dreaming about retirement. Yet millions of Americans also fail to take the crucial financial steps they should take before becoming a retiree.

While many understand it’s important to pay down loans, they’re often focusing on the wrong ones — prioritizing their mortgages, which have lower interest rates, rather than expensive high-interest accounts.

Here are the three loans you should pay off before even considering retirement.

Personal loans and credit cards

Personal loans and credit cards generally have the highest interest rates. This is especially true with credit cards, which currently have an average interest rate of 24.59% in the United States, according to LendingTree.

While credit card balances should be paid down quickly and well before you retire, you also shouldn’t let them delay saving for your retirement.

Auto loans

As of December 2022, the average new car loan for a buyer with great credit was 8.6%, according to MyAutoloan.

But if you have bad credit, that average soars up to 22.16%. The average monthly car payment recently spiked to $700, with many people grappling with $1,000 car payments

School loans

College loans are some of the longest-lasting debts Americans deal with. What’s more, those loans may increase as you near retirement if you’ve borrowed money to help children through college, too.

Americans should find a strategy to pay off their student loans that involves scheduled payments taken out on a regular basis, so you can pay off debt faster and bring you closer to your retirement goals.

