Disneyland Resort to close early Sunday over Hurricane Hilary, Universal Studios Hollywood monitoring storm

Disneyland Resort in Southern California is planning on closing on Sunday and Hollywood Universal Studios says they are, "closely monitoring" the incoming storm as Hurricane Hilary is set to make landfall.

Tomorrow, Disneyland Resort will close at 10:00 p.m., instead of 12:00 a.m and Disney California Adventure will close at 9:00 p.m. instead of 10 p.m., the park confirmed. The park's dining and shopping area, that usually closes at 1:00 a.m., will close at 11:00 p.m.

In a statement, Disneyland Resorts assured guests that they are closely monitoring Hurricane Hilary and making adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service.

The popular theme park said that resort hotels will remain open to continue to serve guests.

Universal Studios Hollywood said that their parks are planning on remaining open tomorrow, but they are continuing to monitor the incoming hurricane.

"The safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and while we currently expect to remain open, we suggest guests return to this website or call our hotline at 800-864-8377 for updates prior to visiting our destination," Universal Studios Hollywood said in a statement.

Universal Studios Hollywood plans on staying open on Sunday, August 20.

As of Saturday afternoon, Southern California is under a Category 1 hurricane watch as the National Hurricane Center predicts "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" from a year’s worth of rain in the drought-prone region.

The Category 1 hurricane, which has weakened since Friday, is expected to make landfall either Saturday night or early Sunday morning in the Mexican state of Baja California, and Southern California should start seeing major rain overnight Saturday or Sunday morning.

By Saturday afternoon, the hurricane was moving north-northwest in the Pacific Ocean at 17 mph, with wind speeds of 110 mph, according to FOX Weather Center .

Millions of people in the state are under a tropical storm warning — the first ever issued in Southern California — that stretches from Los Angeles and San Diego, and the U.S-Mexico border and as for inland as Palm Springs.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.