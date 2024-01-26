‘Difficult to stomach’: Rich, young Americans are ditching the dream of homeownership as housing costs hit new highs — here's how to invest in real estate without taking on a mortgage

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links.

Home prices have become so prohibitive in the U.S. that even rich, young Americans are ditching the dream of homeownership … for now.

The average monthly mortgage payment on a new home was 52% higher than the average apartment rent in October 2023, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), based on data from real estate firm CBRE.

Sky-high mortgage rates and other housing costs are causing some high-income millennials and Gen Z to reconsider their timeline for the age-old American Dream of homeownership.

“Look at any major city, look at the stagnating minimum wage, look at the housing costs going up and also rent going up — it's not easy to live anywhere right now,” Tori Dunlap told Moneywise.

The founder of the financial education platform “Her First $100K” and high-earning renter is based in Seattle — where the median home price was a cool $779.9K in December, according to Realtor.com data.

Don’t miss

Though buying a home was traditionally seen as a good investment, the barrier to entry has gotten too high for many. But, there are still opportunities to embrace real estate investing without the overhead or need to take on more debt. You can check out our list of Best Real Estate Investments of 2024 and read on to learn how to invest in real estate without taking on a mortgage.

Necessity-based real estate

Dunlap is not against homeownership by any means. She’s certainly not in the same camp as prolific real estate investor Grant Cardone, who says buying a home is a “fantasy,” a “trap” and a “terrible investment.”

Rather, she’s more in line with fellow personal finance personality Ramit Sethi— a millionaire who rents because “it fits the season of [his] life.”

If home ownership isn’t right for your life at this point, you could consider necessity-based real estate as a way to invest in this asset in the commercial sector.

Because necessity-based real estate, like health care facilities and grocery stores are always in demand, the asset performs well even amidst economic volatility.

Private equity firm First National Realty Partners* makes necessity-based real estate easily accessible.

With FNRP’s platform, accredited investors can invest in institutional-quality, grocery-anchored real estate investments* without having to find deals on their own. FNRP’s team of experts manages the entire investment process so you can feel confident taking advantage of this asset.

Read more: This Pennsylvania trio bought a $100K abandoned school and turned it into a 31-unit apartment building — how to invest in real estate without all the heavy lifting

Invest in residential properties without becoming a landlord

According to the RentCafe report, the number of millionaire renters in the U.S. tripled over that same five-year period, with 36% of that seven-figure club belonging to the Gen Z and millennial generations.

The rich young renters are more interested in building a strong financial platform — through sensible money management and strategic investing— before making the biggest financial commitment of their lives.

One strategy many are flocking to is residential real estate. But despite the financial perks that can come with being a landlord, the role still comes with a hefty amount of work. If you’re not interested in being in charge of managing tenant complaints or fixing broken washing machines, you may want to opt for alternative means of getting in on the action.

Backed by world class investors like Jeff Bezos, Arrived* makes it easy to fit rental properties into your investment portfolio regardless of your income.

Arrived’s easy-to-use platform offers SEC-qualified investments such as rental homes and vacation rentals*.

Its flexible investment amounts and simplified process allows accredited and non-accredited investors to take advantage of this inflation-hedging asset class without any extra work on your part.*

REITs

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are another viable option for profiting off the real estate market without having to take out a mortgage or become a landlord.

Generally, REITs are described as high-return investments that provide solid dividends and the potential for moderate, long-term capital appreciation.

With RealtyMogul, accredited investors can invest in real estate without paying for a property in full in the form of REITs. Investors can sort through professionally-vetted real estate opportunities and review information about their performance history before deciding where they want to put their money.

Everything you need to keep an eye on your portfolio is available on your personal online dashboard, so you can reap the benefits of commercial real estate investing without the hassle of day-to-day property management.

If you want to consult a professional before finding the real estate investment that’s right for you, consider WiserAdvisor*. Their online platform connects you with vetted financial advisors based on your goals and financial circumstances. Their team of pros will guide you through the best financial planning option tailored to you.

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.