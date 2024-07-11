Dave Ramsey went on a rant about 3 'illogical' money mistakes people make that 'baffle' him — here's how you can avoid these common financial errors

We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. Some or all links contained within this article are paid links.

Across 32 years of giving people financial advice on the airwaves, Dave Ramsey has probably seen it all. But on a recent episode of "The Ramsey Show," he notes financial mistakes callers frequently make that can be described as “Dumb! Really dumb!”

He added: “These things baffle me, that’s why I’m hitting them,” he said. “Because they’re just illogical.”

However, some argue that economic and social trends may have made some of these mistakes unavoidable. Here’s a closer look at three of Ramsey’s top “dumb” money mistakes and why they’re so common.

Don't miss

These 5 magic money moves will boost you up America's net worth ladder in 2024 — and you can complete each step within minutes. Here's how

'You didn't want to risk it': 80-year-old woman from South Carolina is looking for the safest place for her family's $250,000 savings. Here's Dave Ramsey's response

Car insurance premiums in America are through the roof — and only getting worse. But 5 minutes could have you paying as little as $29/month

1. Co-buying property

Ramsey despises the prospect of buying property with anyone besides a spouse. He advises against this even in long-term relationships.

This advice is rooted in the fact that separating assets between an unmarried couple can be complicated. They do not always share the same property rights as married couples.

However, the housing crisis has pushed more people to consider co-ownership of property. A report by Co-Buy, a platform that helps multiple buyers share a property, says 26.7% of home purchases in 2023 were co-purchases, while 30% of those co-purchases were completed by unmarried couples.

If you’re not in a position to purchase a home — whether on your own or with a spouse — you can still take advantage of real estate’s income-generating potential.

One way you can benefit from the hot U.S. rental market in particular is through Arrived.

Backed by world-class investors like Jeff Bezos, Arrived allows investors to buy shares of rental homes and vacation rentals without taking on the similar responsibilities of direct homeownership and property management.

Start by browsing a curated selection of homes, vetted for their appreciation and income potential.

Once you find a property you like, you can start investing with as little as $100 — a price tag that might look more appealing than the one associated with owning and managing a property yourself.

Investing directly in specific properties isn’t the only accessible way to tap into the passive income potential of real estate.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are public and private companies that acquire and manage portfolios of real estate properties (of various asset classes), and pay out a percentage of the properties’ income to investors in the form of dividends.

Fundrise allows you to invest in their exclusive eREITs at an accessible minimum investment amount of $10.

Fundrise’s eREITs are designed to seize private real estate’s consistent income generating potential and deliver dividends on a quarterly basis. Plus, they create a portfolio and allocate portions to a mix of eREITS so your account is tailored to your risk tolerance and goals.

Read more: 'It's not taxed at all': Warren Buffett shares the 'best investment' you can make when battling rising costs — take advantage today

2. Wasteful spending on education

Investing in your education, Ramsey believes, should yield higher earnings. Otherwise it’s a wasted pursuit.

"Don't spend $250,000 getting a master's degree in sociology so you can be a caseworker for the state making $38,000," he said.

He believes students should realistically consider their career prospects and future earnings before going into debt for college.

You can also minimize the impact of paying for education by saving up for it ahead of time — whether for yourself or for your children — by using a high interest savings vehicle such as certificate of deposit or other high-yield savings account.

A certificate of deposit (CD) pays a fixed interest rate on money held for a set period of time. CD rates are usually higher than other savings accounts, but if you withdraw your CD funds early, you'll be charged a penalty fee.

But since this is a long-term savings play for your or your kid’s education, they are a strong option you’ll be less tempted to dip into.

For a limited time, you can save even more with Synchrony Bank’s 13-month CD, featuring a 5.15% annual percentage yield (APY). That’s more than twice the national average APY of 1.8% for a 1-year CD, according to Bankrate.

To get started, just set up an account, select the 13-month CD product and add the amount you want to deposit. For those who already have student debt, it can be a daunting task to tacke it. Americans are collectively sitting on $1.6 trillion in student loan debt.

If you’re in this boat, it is possible to make that debt pile more surmountable by refinancing your student loans. Through Credible’s online marketplace of vetted lenders you can browse the best personal loan rates for you and opt to consolidate your student debt.

With interest rates as low as 4.4% and repayment schedules ranging from 24 to 84 months, you’ve got time and flexibility.

3. Upgrading cars

Ramsey says a totaled car is not a reason to upgrade.

“You were driving a $6,000 car,” he said. “Your car gets totaled, you get a check for $6,000 and, suddenly, $6,000 cars aren’t good enough for you. That’s dumb!”

However, the high cost of vehicles could make this financial error difficult to avoid. The average cost of a new car in May was $48,389, according to the Kelley Blue Book, while the average used-car listing price was $25,670.

If the cost of a new or used car has you worried, you can save on auto expenses by finding better car insurance rates using Bestmoney.com

Simply fill in a bit of information about yourself and your car, and BestMoney will generate a list of the most affordable car insurance options near you so you can ensure you’re getting the lowest price for the coverage you need.

What to read next

Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now use $100 to cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. Here's how

Beating the market is no myth: These expert stock-pickers' recent success could help you build generational wealth

Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey invest in this asset to keep their wealth safe — you may want to do the same in 2024

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.