'I could've been set for life': This former Goldman Sachs analyst says his family of 4 can't live comfortably on $230K a year after buying 'forever home.' Is the American dream out of reach?

Former Goldman Sachs analyst Sam Dogen — also known as the Financial Samurai online — once decided to cash in on a huge chunk of his investments to buy a “forever home” for his family.

But by selling his stocks and bonds, he lost about $150,000 a year in passive income.

“My family and I could have been set for life. Instead, due to my inability to beat back real estate FOMO (fear of missing out), I blew up our passive income,” Dogen wrote in a blog post.

“Desire is the cause of all suffering.”

Sacrificing FIRE for 'desire’

Dogen’s been investing for a long time. In fact, he first made headlines back in 2012 for championing the “financial independence, retire early” (FIRE) movement by retiring at the age of 34 with a $3 million net worth.

He’s since been living off his passive income from stocks, bonds, and real estate — but after paying cash for a recently remodeled home on a triple-wide lot, he says about five years’ worth of progress has been lost.

Starting in September, when his daughter starts attending preschool full-time, Dogen expects the family expenses to hit $288,396 a year. Using a 24% effective tax rate, he says he’s left with $174,800 in net passive income — $113,200 short of what he’ll need.

Is the Financial Samurai being too greedy?

For many people, raising a family of four on such a high income sounds like achieving the American dream. But is Dogen the victim of a high cost of living or lifestyle creep?

He admits there are some areas he could cut back on, but maintains that it’s a reasonable and comfortable lifestyle for a family of four in a big city.

