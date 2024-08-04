This coming Social Security change is set to impact millions of Americans — here’s what you need to know

Social Security is a crucial source of retirement income for Americans, so both current and future retirees will want to keep tabs on what's happening with their benefits.

A mySocialSecurity online account makes that possible. Soon, however, millions of Americans could lose access to this important account due to a big change the Social Security Administration (SSA) has planned.

Don't miss

Cost-of-living in America is still out of control — use these 3 'real assets' to protect your wealth today, no matter what the US Fed does or says

Don’t leave your family unprotected — find life insurance coverage up to $2 million with no medical exam or blood test

These 5 magic money moves will boost you up America's net worth ladder in 2024 — and you can complete each step within minutes. Here's how

It's best to be proactive and prepare yourself today so that when this change goes into effect, you can still make the financial moves you need to make. Here's what you need to know to do that.

Millions of Americans must transition their Social Security account

A mySocialSecurity account enables workers and retirees to complete essential tasks, including the following:

Receiving a personalized estimate of your retirement benefit or your spouse's retirement benefits

Checking the status of your Social Security application

Confirming your earnings record, which will determine the amount of your benefits

Setting up or changing your direct deposit form if you're currently receiving benefits

Printing a benefits verification

Updating your address

According to the SSA, more than 46 million people created a mySocialSecurity account before September 18, 2021. This involved setting up a username and password to log into the site. However, the SSA has announced it is transitioning away from those user names and passwords. Instead, you’ll need to sign in with a Login.gov account or with ID.me.

At the moment, the mySocialSecurity username and password still work, but that won't be the case for long. In a guide published July 30, 2024, the SSA announced that the option to sign in with your existing credentials will soon be going away. You'll no longer have any access to your account if you don't implement a new login method.

Read more: Car insurance rates have spiked in the US to a stunning $2,150/year — but you can be smarter than that. Here's how you can save yourself as much as $820 annually in minutes (it's 100% free)

Kept on top of Social Security changes

The good news is that maintaining access to your online Social Security account isn’t hard. However, you do need to move quickly.

If you already have a Login.gov or an ID.me account, you can sign in with your existing credentials. However, if you don't have either of these accounts yet, you must create one to continue managing your benefits.

If you visit the site now and sign in with your existing mySocialSecurity password, the website will guide you through the process of creating your new ID. If you must create a new Login.gov account, you'll be prompted to proceed through the process, which includes providing your contact details and setting up two-factor authentication (2FA).

Setting up 2FA involves providing a phone number or another secondary way of reaching you that the SSA can use to verify your identity when you try to sign into the site.

If you’ve already created a Login.gov account for any business you’ve conducted with the federal government — including signing up for Global Entry — you should already have this account and be able to log in easily to maintain access to your important Social Security information.

The SSA recommends beginning this transition to Login.gov soon to avoid disruptions in accessing your online account. Just visit your MySocialSecurity site today and get started.

What to read next

Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now use $100 to cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. Here's how

Car insurance premiums in America are through the roof — and only getting worse. But 5 minutes could have you paying as little as $29/month

Berkshire icon Charlie Munger believed homeownership is for families who want to live in them — not single people. Here’s how to invest in real estate no matter your marital status

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.