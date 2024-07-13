Charlie Munger once explained if you want to become rich, don't try to outsmart the stock market — and stick to a 'not stupid' investing strategy

Charlie Munger was one half of the dynamic duo that turned Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) into a conglomerate with a market capitalization of nearly $900 billion.

Given that the company famously helmed by Warren Buffett is less than 15% away from hitting a $1-trillion valuation, it’s especially sad that Munger — who died this past November just shy of his 100th birthday — didn’t get to see the firm reach that milestone.

Munger was famous not just for his rock-solid investment advice, but also his no-nonsense way of delivering it. Here are a few key teachings behind Munger’s adage “If you want to become rich, stop trying to be ‘intelligent’ and aim for ‘not stupid’ instead.”

Know your Limit, and stay within It

Buffett is a longtime champion of the concept of a circle of competence. For decades, he has mostly stuck to investing in sectors he is deeply familiar with. For example, he flat-out ignores most companies in the tech sector, though he has warmed up to aol (NASDAQ:AAPL) and a select few others over the years. Instead, he chooses to try to handicap the earnings of companies with simpler business models and balance sheets.

Buffett called Munger the “architect” of Berkshire Hathaway’s business strategy, and Munger was doubtless a driving driving force behind Buffett’s commitment to keeping his watchlist slim over the years.

In addition to laser-like focus on specific sectors within their combined circle of competence, Munger has also supported prioritizing learning and cautious investing over speculative ventures. For example, he once suggested that investing in cryptocurrency was “crazy, stupid gambling.”

Being right about very big ideas, and placing big bets when one has this conviction, is another central tenet of the Munger/Buffett ideology. However, making those bets requires investors to have capital on hand.

There are a range of options available to investors looking to growth their wealth right now. Money market accounts, bonds, and certificates of deposit (CDs) are a few great examples.

For those looking to put their capital to work in a CD, CD Valet is a great option to consider right now. This platform consolidates hundreds of CD offerings, and can provide tailor-made options for investors looking to stash some cash away for the next big deal. These CDs range in duration, lock-up restrictions, and a host of other factors. Check out the top CD rates out there right now, and sleep easy at night.

Know your ABL’s (Always Be Learning)

From Bill Gates (who reads more than one book per week) to Munger’s business partner Buffett, who reportedly spends most of his day reading, many serious investors spend the majority of their time expanding their knowledge.

Munger was no different. He once said, “The true wisdom in finance comes from understanding the limits of your knowledge.”

There are many directions investors can head with this advice. In one way, it suggests that expanding the limits of your knowledge will pay off. On the other hand, one could argue that intensively focusing on one niche area of the market may be better than trying to learn about everything.

Munger’s legacy demonstrates that the wisest investment decision may be to hold back, rather than charge forward. Knowing your limitations and focusing on areas you are knowledgeable about is likely a much better use of your time.

One company that certainly hits the ball out of the park in terms of providing excellent investing advice via Interactive Advisors and a slew of other services, many of them free, is Interactive Brokers. For those looking to pick stocks and enter and exit positions on a relatively frequent basis, having a platform on hand that can provide zero-cost trades is going to play a big role in compounding your wealth over the long-term, as both Buffett and Munger would suggest.

When in doubt, rely on experts

Both Buffett and Munger have long argued that stock picking isn’t for everyone. There are significant costs to picking stocks, including the time and resources required to research and pick the best companies, as well as the mental anguish that comes from bad bets and inevitable losses.

Mental fortitude is important, and an investor’s individual risk tolerance threshold will also play a role in how successful they can be over the long-term. For example, how will you approach periods of volatility: Will you stay the course, or adjust your strategy?

For those looking to really ramp up their investing game, The Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor program is one to consider. Those picking single stocks may want to have the most up-to-date research from some of the best individual stock pickers out there.

The company’s Stock Advisor program has consistently picked winners, far outpacing the growth of the S&P 500 over most time frames, (and very impressively over the long term. Over the past two decades, stock pickers who have followed Stock Advisor’s picks have outperformed the market by a factor of four — that’s the kind of growth investors can’t ignore.

And for those investors who want a brokerage account built on best-in-class technology that allows users to much more easily invest in individual stocks, with no commissions, Wealthfront is a great option.

This platform asks investors a few questions and can build customizable portfolios for each individual based on their risk tolerance, time horizon, and a range of other factors. As a sign-up bonus, new investors get an extra $50 to get started.

