Boeing plane makes emergency landing in Florida after ‘engine malfunction’

A Boeing cargo airliner made an emergency landing in Florida on Thursday night after what its operator called “an engine malfunction” occurred shortly after takeoff, in the latest setback for the beleaguered company.

Video taken by an eyewitness and posted to social media showed the 747-8 aircraft trailing flames and sparks from its left wing as it circled back to land at Miami international airport at about 10.30pm.

The operator, New York-based Atlas Air, said the plane “experienced an engine malfunction soon after departure”. Its crew of five “followed all standard procedures and safely returned” to the airport, it said in a statement, adding it would conduct a “thorough inspection to determine the cause”.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday it would be investigating the incident, adding that the eight-year-old Boeing 747-8 aircraft was heading for Puerto Rico.

The plane, colloquially known as a jumbo jet, is equipped with four General Electric GEnx engines, according to Reuters. The pilot reported a fire in the left wing engine closest to the fuselage, according to cockpit audio of the emergency call.

“Mayday, mayday, we have an engine fire,” the pilot calmly told the Miami control tower. “It’s engine number two, and we’re still trying to work it out.” The pilot said the fire started as it was gaining altitude after takeoff.

General Electric Aviation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident follows a series of other recent safety incidents involving Boeing’s aircraft, which prompted the FAA to announce last week it would significantly increase oversight of the company.

The agency is already conducting a formal inquiry into the in-flight blowout of a cabin panel on an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 aircraft after takeoff from Portland, Oregon, on 5 January. Nobody was seriously hurt, and the FAA grounded 171 737 Max 9 planes while it investigated.

The FAA administrator, Mike Whitaker, said the new 737 Max 9 aircraft model had “significant problems” and “we believe there are other manufacturing problems”.

On Saturday, a Boeing 737-800 airliner belonging to Nippon Airlines returned to its departure airport at Toyama after a crack was found in its cockpit window.

The incidents represent the biggest safety crisis for the company since 346 people were killed in separate 737 Max 8 jet crashes in 2018 and 2019, leading to the grounding of that aircraft model worldwide for almost two years.

Boeing did not comment on the Florida incident on Friday, responding in a statement that it would defer to Atlas Air.

The company’s chief executive, Dave Calhoun, had told employees in an all-hands town hall following the Alaska Airlines blowout that he accepted the company was at fault for that episode.

“We’re going to approach this, number one, acknowledging our mistake. We are going to approach it with 100% and complete transparency, every step of the way,” he said.

On Tuesday, Boeing announced it had hired a retired US navy admiral, Kirkland Donald, to act as an independent special adviser to “conduct a thorough assessment of Boeing’s quality management system for commercial airplanes, including quality programs and practices in Boeing manufacturing facilities and its oversight of commercial supplier quality”.

Donald, Calhoun said, would receive “any and all support he needs from me and from across the Boeing Company” to make safety and quality control recommendations.