BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has an important message for the next wave of US retirees — here's how he wants to solve the country's retirement crisis

We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. Some or all links contained within this article are paid links.

As sage billionaires go, BlackRock chairman and CEO Larry Fink belongs in the same rarefied air as Warren Buffett.

And while he probably stopped worrying about his own nest egg a long time ago, Fink remains concerned for those retirees who do, or don't realize they should. Because for him, it’s personal.

In his 2024 annual letter to shareholders, Fink recalled going through his parents' finances after his mother passed away and his father started to decline.

Don't miss

Commercial real estate has beaten the stock market for 25 years — but only the super rich could buy in. Here's how even ordinary investors can become the landlord of Walmart, Whole Foods or Kroger

Cost-of-living in America is still out of control — use these 3 'real assets' to protect your wealth today, no matter what the US Fed does or says

These 5 magic money moves will boost you up America's net worth ladder in 2024 — and you can complete each step within minutes. Here's how

He surmised that they never made more than a combined $150,000 a year in today's dollars. Yet was shocked that their retirement savings "was an order of magnitude bigger” than someone would expect for a couple with their income.

“And when we finished going over their estate, we learned why: My parents' investments,” he wrote. The experience reminded him that BlackRock was started "because we believed participating in those markets was going to be crucial for people who wanted to retire comfortably and financially secure."

In a March interview with Bloomberg, Fink addressed the financial challenges that keep Americans from retiring with dignity, which revolve around the overreliance on Social Security and the failure to save.

Building on the ‘fantastic foundation’ of Social Security

"Social Security is a fantastic foundation for retirement," Fink said. "But if that's all you have when you retire, you're going to be living below the poverty line. It's supplemental but it's not meant to be the totality of what you have in retirement."

While there’s no consensus on how much money you need to retire (and everyone’s situation is different), one yardstick is the 80% rule, where you plan to spend 80% of your pre-retirement income per year. Assuming you retire from a job with a $100,000 annual salary, Social Security won’t come close to cutting it.

The current average monthly benefit for retirees is $1,907, or just under $23,000 a year, according to the Social Security Administration. The shortfall? More than $57,000. The maximum benefit for an individual retiring at age 70 in 2024 is $4,873 per month or $58,476 a year.

In order to live the retirement you want, you’ll need to save up a separate nest egg to supplement your Social Security benefits.

By opening a gold IRA you can enjoy the tax advantages of an IRA and the inflation-hedging properties of gold as you grow your nest egg.

With the help of American Hartford Gold — an industry leader in precious metals, offering physical delivery of gold, silver and platinum — you can open a gold IRA and preserve your retirement dreams with an inflation-resistant asset that will bulk up your savings regardless of the economic circumstances.

Read more: Car insurance rates have spiked in the US to a stunning $2,150/year — but you can be smarter than that. Here's how you can save yourself as much as $820 annually in minutes (it's 100% free)

Cut expenses now to invest for your future

"We need to really educate our citizens about the need for savings," said Fink — though not via vanilla bank accounts. Investing, he stressed, allows people to take advantage of capital markets and compounding.

In the end, how much you get to live on in your retirement determines how you get to live. “My parents lived their final years with dignity and financial freedom,” Fink wrote. “Most people don’t have that chance. But they can.”

By cutting down on essential expenses like home and auto insurance, you can make more room in your monthly budget to contribute to your retirement fund.

With the online platform Official Home Insurance you’ll have access to an array of home insurance options near you.

Similarly, with Bestmoney.com you can browse the best car insurance rates in your area so you know you’re getting the best deal possible. When you fill in some information about yourself, both Official Home Insurance and BestMoney will provide you with a list of available — and affordable — rates so you can trim your spending.

But, there are things you inevitably need to spend on. Luckily with Acorns — an automated investing and saving app — you can make essential spending an opportunity for savings.

All you have to do is sign up, link your bank account to the app and spend as you normally would. Acorns will round up your purchases to the nearest dollar and put the spare change in a smart portfolio.

While Acorns is a great way to partake in hands-off investing, if you want to create a more intentional investing plan, it could be the right time to get in touch with a financial adviser through Zoe Financial.

Zoe Financial's online platform connects you to vetted financial advisors. After providing some information about yourself and your finances, WiserAdvisor matches you with experienced financial advisors who are best suited to help you with your retirement goals.

What to read next

Car insurance premiums in America are through the roof — and only getting worse. But 5 minutes could have you paying as little as $29/month

Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey invest in this asset to keep their wealth safe — you may want to do the same in 2024

Stop crushing your retirement dreams with wealth-killing costs and headaches — here are 10 'must-haves' when choosing a trading platform (and 1 option that has them all)

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.