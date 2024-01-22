'The biggest crash in history': Robert Kiyosaki warned that millions of 401(k)s and IRAs will be 'toast' — here's what he likes for protection

The U.S. stock market has made a strong recovery in 2023, with the S&P 500 surging 23% year to date. However, “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki is sounding the alarm about potential dangers ahead.

“Bank Credit just sold off like 2008. Get some cash out of banks as you need cash,” he said in a recent post on X. “This may be the start of the biggest crash in history.”

In another X post, the author referred to his 1997 book’s predictions, which later came to fruition.

“Watch for my next warning. The S & P is next, which will toast millions of 401ks and IRAs.”

Given the extensive exposure many people have to the stock market through their retirement savings, a severe downturn in the S&P 500 could be devastating. During the market sell-off in 2022, CBS News reported that 401(k) and IRA plan participants experienced an estimated loss of around $3 trillion.

Despite these ominous predictions, Kiyosaki has offered some advice for navigating the potential crisis.

Gold and silver

Precious metals — particularly gold and silver — have long been considered a popular hedge against inflation. The reason is simple: They can’t be printed out of thin air like fiat money.

In October, he predicted, “Gold will soon break through $2,100 and then take off. You will wish you had bought gold below $2,000. Next stop gold $3,700.”

Kiyosaki likes silver, too. “Silver from $23 to $68 an ounce,” he said, projecting major upside for the gray metal.

The price of gold climbed about 11% in 2023, while silver has remained relatively unchanged.

Bitcoin

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is making a comeback, finishing out 2023 at about $42,000.

But investors should not forget just how volatile it can be. Kiyosaki, however, doesn’t seem bothered by the massive swings. When the virtual currency was testing $30,000 in October, he predicted, “Next stop Bitcoin $135,000.”

If Kiyosaki is right in his prediction, it would imply an upside of 227% from where the cryptocurrency sits today.

You might also consider seeking out professional advice to help you with the right asset allocation mix and prepare your portfolio for Kiyosaki’s predicted crash.

