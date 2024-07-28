'Best time to get rich is approaching': Robert Kiyosaki predicts up to 15,000% upside in these 3 assets, foresees 'long-term bull market cycle'

“Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki recently shared some encouraging insights with his followers.

In a recent post on X, he declared, “Best time to get rich is approaching.”

But it's not all positive news. The renowned author also warned that "real estate markets are crashing" and "bad times are coming."

Regarding how to navigate the hard times, Kiyosaki shared some wisdom from Rich Dad, his mentor and inspiration for the book.

“As my Rich Dad taught me…. ‘If you don’t learn how to make money in your sleep… you’ll never be rich.’ The time to make money in your sleep is arriving now,” he wrote.

His suggestions are rather straightforward, including “keep studying,” “attend seminars” and “listen to successful people.”

Kiyosaki also provided more detailed insights on what lies ahead and how to capitalize on it.

‘Boom to bust’

The rationale behind Kiyosaki’s “bad times” warning appears to be technical.

In a post on July 3, Kiyosaki wrote, “Boom going bust: Technical charts indicate biggest crash in history coming. Prices of real estate, stocks, bonds, gold, silver, & Bitcoin crash.”

This statement is concerning, given the extensive exposure many investors have to these assets. A market crash of this magnitude could be devastating.

For instance, during the housing and credit crisis of the late 2000s, American households lost approximately $16 trillion in net worth.

A more recent example is the stock market selloff in 2022. Although it pales in comparison to Kiyosaki’s projections of the biggest crash in history, CBS News reported that 401(k) and IRA plan participants experienced an estimated loss of around $3 trillion.

However, Kiyosaki also highlighted that “good times to buy bargains” will follow the crash.

“Technical charts indicate major long term bull market cycle will follow… starting bull market climb in late 2025, raising prices for years,” he elaborated.

He then pointed to three assets that will benefit significantly from the bull market cycle: gold, silver and bitcoin.

Astronomical trio

Kiyosaki’s positive outlook on these assets stems from his lack of confidence in the U.S. and fiat currency.

He stated that gold, silver,and Bitcoin investors anticipate a long-term bull market cycle for these assets because the U.S. is "the biggest debtor nation in history" and because "faith and confidence in 'FAKE' money is dissolving."

Kiyosaki sees these assets surging after the crash, making bold predictions about their potential prices.

“Gold possibly $15,000 an ounce. Silver possibly $110.00 an ounce. Bitcoin easily to $10 million per coin,” he wrote.

Considering that gold currently trades at $2,424 per ounce, silver at $29 an ounce, and Bitcoin around $66,200 per coin, this forecast implies 519% upside in gold, 279% upside in silver and a staggering 15,000% upside in bitcoin.

Kiyosaki did not specify a timeframe for these predictions, indicating that investors may need to be patient as he foresees a long-term bull market cycle.

In a post on July 23, he provided another set of price targets for these assets, this time with a timeframe, based on the prospect of former president Donald Trump winning the November election.

“I predict gold will rise from $2,400 an ounce to $3,300; silver from $29.00 an ounce to $79.00; and Bitcoin from $67,400 per coin to $105,000 by August 2025,” he wrote.

