Here’s what being ‘super wealthy’ in retirement really means — plus how does your nest egg stack up against the top 1%, 5% and 10% of US retirees?

How much is enough to be considered wealthy in the US? And if you’re not there yet, is it possible to still retire in the top percentile of Americans?

To be considered wealthy at age 65 or older, you need a household net worth of $3.2 million. That’s according to finance expert Geoffrey Schmidt, CPA, who used data from the 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF).

Schmidt argues that household net worth is more appropriate than individual net worth for this analysis because household status is usually set by age 65. He says you can worry less about day-to-day financial planning and start thinking about wealth planning at this level of wealth.

Breaking down wealth demographics

According to the SCF report, it takes a net worth of $16.7 million or more for those over 65 to be considered super wealthy.

But that represents just the top one percent of American retirees. Here’s how all the other categories are broken down, including the associated net worth for each category:

Super wealthy (99th percentile): $16.7 million

Wealthy (95th percentile): $3.2 million

Well off (90th percentile): $1.9 million

Middle class (50th percentile): $281,000

Poor (20th percentile): $10,000

Insolvent (less than the 20th percentile): $0

The people in the top categories were most often people who “saved early, saved often and saved a lot,” says Schmidt.

How to build wealth

So, how can you catch up if your net worth isn’t on track to make you “super wealthy” — or, at the very least, as wealthy as you’d like to be at age 65?

But if you’re not quite there yet, you can start by saving money.

With some extra cash on hand, you can start building up your emergency fund. You’ll want to save at least $1,000, but many financial advisers recommend that an emergency fund cover three to six months of your expenses. This can help weather financial bumps in the road without borrowing money or tapping into your retirement funds.

You’ll also want to pay off your non-mortgage debt and make sure you’re contributing what you can to maximize any employer matching of your 401(k) if that’s something you’re fortunate enough to have through work.

If not, you might consider opting to put your retirement savings into a shinier savings vehicle — a gold IRA.

It takes a significant net worth to be considered super wealthy. If you’re not there yet, you may be able to catch up — by saving a lot, saving early, paying down your debt, and optimizing your investments. You may not become “super wealthy,” but you’ll still build wealth.

Take care of your foundation

While building at least some wealth with the right mindset and discipline is possible, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution.

Taking control of your finances often starts by creating a budget, which can help you understand where your money is going and where you can cut back to increase your savings. There are several budgeting techniques, including incremental budgeting, zero-based budgeting, and cash stuffing. But it’s important to find one that works for you, so it’s easier to stick with it.

