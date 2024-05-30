This Arizona millennial says she's still 'drowning’ in credit card debt despite working 3 jobs — here's how to stretch your income even when it feels impossible

Adulthood is often described as “death and taxes.” At least one millennial TikToker might also add that it includes non-stop bills.

Jourdan Skirha garnered three million views on a recent video, where she gets teary-eyed explaining how hard it is to afford life right now.

“I feel like I’m drowning and I don’t know what to do,” says the Arizona-based content creator.

She explains that her full-time job doesn’t pay enough to cover her monthly bills, so she’s got an additional two jobs on the side. Yet, she still can’t pay off her credit card bill.

Skirha isn’t alone. A 2023 Deloitte survey reports that millennials’ top concern is cost of living expenses. Of those surveyed, 37% of them have gotten a second job (part-time or full-time) in addition to their primary place of employment. This trend has increased by 4% since 2022.

With so many people struggling to make ends meet, even when holding down more than one job, is it even possible to stretch your income?

Consider doing a finances detox

Skirha said that she has even declined friends’ bachelorette party invitations because she can’t afford to participate in them.

Expense monitoring is a good place to start if you’re feeling overwhelmed by your bills. You can even cut down on essential expenses like home insurance and auto insurance.

But don’t be so ruthless in your budget — make sure to leave for enjoyment. Personal finance personality Ramit Sethi believes that you should “spend more on the things you love and cut costs mercilessly on the things you don’t.”

Sethi has a formula for your take-home pay: put 50-60% toward your fixed expenses and 5-10% toward both your savings and investments. You can even put your savings into a high yield savings account to give them the most optimal opportunity to grow. With high yield savings accounts, you can earn more interest than the average rate of 0.58 APY.

Put away the credit card

Even if you allow yourself some fun now and then, you also have to know when to put away your credit card, otherwise you run the risk of getting yourself into a cycle of debt like Skirha.

“I’m just getting farther and farther into credit card debt because I don’t have enough after the first of the month to avoid using it,” she says.

Americans of all ages struggle with this. The nation’s credit card balances is sitting at $1.115 trillion as of Q1 2024 — only slightly less than the record-breaking $1.129 trillion of the previous quarter, according to the Federal Reserve of New York’s most recent numbers.

