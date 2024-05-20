Americans still believe this one credit card myth — and it’s doing them no financial favors

Credit card balances are on the rise, while credit scores are dropping. Yet, some Americans still believe that carrying a balance on their credit card is helping to boost their credit score.

In an interview with CNBC Make It, Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree, said the “cockroach of credit scoring myths, the one that just will not seem to die, is that carrying a balance on your credit card helps boost your credit score. It’s just not true.”

Credit card balances were 13.1% higher in the first quarter of 2024 than they were a year ago, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. At the same time, the average FICO score (a credit scoring model) has dropped slightly.

Don't miss

Commercial real estate has beaten the stock market for 25 years — but only the super rich could buy in. Here's how even ordinary investors can become the landlord of Walmart, Whole Foods or Kroger

Cost-of-living in America is still out of control — use these 3 'real assets' to protect your wealth today, no matter what the US Fed does or says

These 5 magic money moves will boost you up America's net worth ladder in 2024 — and you can complete each step within minutes. Here's how

So, why is this myth so resilient, just like a pesky cockroach? In part, it’s because there’s so much information (and misinformation) out there about managing credit card debt, Schulz said, and because many people don’t fully understand how credit scores are calculated.

In fact, carrying a balance can actually hurt your credit score. That’s because, when you carry a balance, you’re paying interest, which can grow your debt — especially when credit card interest rates are so high (at 22.63% in February, according to the Fed).

And, if you’re only making the minimum payment each month, that’s also problematic, because that payment will mainly go toward interest — not toward paying off your principal.

How are credit scores calculated?

A higher balance can affect your credit utilization ratio, which is how much you owe versus your available credit. Many experts recommend keeping this under 30%. So, the higher your utilization, the more likely it will negatively impact your credit score.

Technically, you don’t have just one credit score. There are three nationwide credit bureaus: Equifax, TransUnion and Experian. While each uses the FICO scoring model, each has their own statistical models, so your score will differ slightly between the three.

Each can provide you with an annual credit report, though they don’t provide a “score.” You can check your credit score with a credit score service; it could also be possible to get a credit score from your bank or credit card company.

A credit score is determined by several factors, such as:

Payment history, which is how consistent you are with on-time payments

Credit utilization rate, which is how much you owe versus your available credit

Credit history, which is the amount of time you’ve been using credit

New credit, which is how recently (or how often) you’ve applied for new loans

Read more: Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey invest in this asset to keep their wealth safe — you may want to do the same in 2024

Why are credit scores so important?

Your credit score impacts your financial future. “Companies use credit scores to make decisions on whether to offer you a mortgage, credit card, auto loan, and other credit products, as well as for tenant screening and insurance,” according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). They’re also used to determine your interest rate and credit limit.

So, if in the future you plan to buy a home, start a business or make a major purchase, a low credit score could put a damper on your plans. Even if you’re approved for a loan, a low credit score could mean you’ll have to pay a higher interest rate, since you’re considered a higher risk for the lender.

If you want better terms on future loans, then you’ll want the highest score possible on the scale, which ranges from 300 (“very poor”) to 850 (“excellent”).

It’s a good idea to check your credit report from each of the three nationwide credit bureaus annually to make sure your information is correct and there aren’t any errors that could be impacting your score. You can request your free credit report at annualcreditreport.com.

You can also use this information to change your spending behaviors — such as not carrying a balance — and improve your overall credit score.

But it boils down to this: To boost your credit score (and simultaneously avoid interest charges), pay off your credit card balance in full as before it's due — if it's feasible for your financial situation.

What to read next

Car insurance premiums in America are through the roof — and only getting worse. But 5 minutes could have you paying as little as $29/month

‘Baby boomers bust': Robert Kiyosaki warns that older Americans will get crushed in the 'biggest bubble in history' — 3 shockproof assets for instant insurance now

The 5 most expensive mistakes in options trading and how to avoid them

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.