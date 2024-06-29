'America will become a renter nation': Grant Cardone warned housing prices will soar even higher — here's how to invest in real estate without taking on an expensive mortgage

With elevated interest rates and persistently high home prices, American homebuyers have felt firsthand the squeeze on their budgets.

In a recent interview on YouTuber VladTV, real estate mogul Grant Cardone said high mortgage rates were creating a unique environment for the American housing market, predicting that rental rates and home prices will skyrocket over the next decade.

This isn’t the first time Cardone has issued a warning about housing prices.

Last year, Cardone predicted a significant shift in lifestyle and consumption patterns. He sees a future where renting becomes the norm across various aspects of life.

“America will become a renter nation,” he predicted. “You will rent your cars, you will rent where you live, you might even rent your clothes in the future.”

But what if you're still keen on investing in real estate, considering its reputation as a hedge against inflation, a source of passive income and a way to diversify your portfolio?

Despite the current economic challenges, there are indeed strategies to invest in real estate that don't involve taking on substantial debt. Here’s a look at three of them.

Invest using crowdfunding platforms

Many prospective buyers are feeling priced out of the market. Mortgages haven’t been this expensive since 2001 with average mortgage rates floating just under 7% in 2024. The average 30-year mortgage rate sitting at 6.87% as of June 27.

Back in 2023, Cardone predicted the necessity for substantially longer mortgage terms on the horizon.

“The savior of America will not be lower prices, it will be longer mortgages,” he said in a TikTok video at the time. “In your lifetime, you will see mortgages go from 30 to 40, 50 and maybe even 60 years. You could, if you live long enough, see a 100-year mortgage in America.”

Thankfully you can still invest in residential real estate without having to buy or manage a property yourself.

Crowdfunding has become a buzzword in recent years. It refers to the practice of funding a project by raising small amounts of money from many people.

Many crowdfunding investing platforms allow you to own a percentage of physical real estate — from rental properties and commercial buildings to parcels of land. These platforms make real estate investing more accessible to the general public by simplifying the process and lowering the barriers to entry.

Backed by world-class investors like Jeff Bezos, Arrived is a platform that allows you to invest in shares of rental homes and vacation rentals without taking on the responsibilities of property management.

With a low minimum investment, you can browse their curated, professionally vetted selection of homes and when you find a property you like, you just need choose the number of shares you want to buy. Once you’ve signed off on it, you can receive quarterly deposits from your property’s rental income.

Invest in REITs

Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are companies that own income-producing real estate like apartment buildings, shopping centers and office towers.

You can think of a REIT as a giant landlord: It owns a large number of properties, collects rent from tenants, and passes that rent to shareholders in the form of regular dividend payments.

Investing in a real estate investment trust (REIT) is a way to profit from the real estate market without buying a physical property or dealing with any landlord duties. Fundrise gives everyday investors access to an extensive portfolio of private real estate investments through their exclusive REITs, making it simple to take advantage of this lucrative investment.

With investments starting at $10, you gain access to Fundrise’s unique eREITs, made up of hundreds of well-located, highly-vetted residential real estate assets.

Fundrise’s eREITs are designed to seize private real estate’s consistent income generating potential and deliver dividends on a quarterly basis.

Commercial real estate

If you’re an accredited investor looking to add a substantial real estate investment to your portfolio, you aren’t limited to residential real estate.

Necessity-based real estate — which addresses basic consumer needs like grocery stores and healthcare facilities — is known to provide consistent cash flow, even during times of economic uncertainty.

With First National Realty Partners investing platform, investors have access to institutional-quality, grocery-anchored commercial real estate properties leased by national brands.

Their team of experts manages every component of the investment life cycle. All you have to do to get started is fill in some information about yourself, your income and investment goals, and you can potentially start earning quarterly deposits from the deals you invest in.

