Amazon slams $265 million tax order as it seeks to get EU appeal thrown out

Foo Yun Chee
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves

By Foo Yun Chee

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - An EU decision ordering Amazon to pay about 250 million euros ($265 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg relies on "atmospherics" and is without merit, the company said on Thursday, as it sought to convince Europe's top court to throw out an appeal by EU regulators.

The European Commission in its 2017 decision said a Luxembourg tax arrangement allowing Amazon to channel profits to a holding company tax-free meant it paid no taxes on almost three-quarters of its profits from EU operations, in essence amounting to illegal state aid.

The U.S. online retailer challenged the EU tax order in a lower tribunal, convincing it to scrap it in 2021, in a setback to competition chief Margrethe Vestager's crackdown on preferential deals.

The Commission subsequently appealed to Europe's highest court, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

"The Commission relies heavily on atmospherics to paint Amazon in a negative light and justify its decision. It claims the decision is about tax structuring and tax dodging. But it is not," Amazon lawyer Michel Petite told the CJEU.

He said the EU executive's appeal lacked merit as it used the wrong reference framework to determine whether Amazon had a selective advantage, citing the CJEU's judgment last year on Fiat's tax case which said such a framework should take into account national laws.

Petite also faulted the Commission on its concept of transfer pricing, which are prices for goods and services sold between subsidiaries.

"The most striking illustration of the Commission's made-up transfer pricing is perhaps the fact that it relies on a concocted compilation of different versions of the OECD Guidelines, spanning a period of more than 20 years," he said.

Commission lawyer Paul-John Loewenthal said it was clear that Amazon's Luxembourg tax deal constituted state aid.

"Luxembourg provided a measure to Amazon by which Amazon could exempt the vast majority of its European profit from taxation in return for investments in Luxembourg, thus affecting intra-EU trade and distorting competition," he said.

"That is the very definition of fiscal state aid."

Vestager's crackdown has already forced Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands to change their tax practices.

The CJEU adviser will deliver a non-binding opinion on June 8, with a judgment due in the coming months. The case is C-457/21 P Commission v Luxembourg and Others.

($1 = 0.9428 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)

Your resource on tax filing
Tax season is here! Check out the Tax Center on AOL Finance for all the tips and tools you need to maximize your return.
Go Now
Can You Claim Gambling Losses on Your Taxes?
Gambling losses are indeed tax deductible, but only to the extent of your winnings. Find out more about reporting gambling losses on your tax return.
Read MoreBrought to you byTurboTax.com
The Ins and Outs of the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit
If you are paying someone to take care of your children or another person in your household while you work, you might be eligible for the child and dependent care credit. This credit "gives back" a portion of the money you spend on care, and can reduce your tax bill by hundreds or even thousands of dollars.
Read MoreBrought to you byTurboTax.com
Why is My Tax Refund Not What I Expected?
There are a few reasons why the amount of your IRS refund may be different than what you’re expecting.
Read MoreBrought to you byTurboTax.com
Federal Tax Credit for Residential Solar Energy
The Residential Clean Energy Credit for solar energy upgrades to your home has been extended through 2034 and expanded in value.
Read MoreBrought to you byTurboTax.com