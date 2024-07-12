Almost half of American middle class workers are slashing — or completely cutting out — contributions to their retirement funds. Here's why it's a bigger problem than you might think

Inflation is having an impact across the board in 2024. As of April 2024, the Consumer Price Index had risen 3.4% annually, with food costs up 2.2% annually and shelter up a whopping 5.5%.

This is making a focus on the future, like saving for retirement, harder for middle-income American families. Saving for retirement is best done consistently, but a recent Primerica survey showed that 46% of middle-class families are cutting back on retirement plan contributions — or halting them indefinitely.

When you consider that 67% of families say their income is falling behind the cost of living, it’s no surprise that working Americans are having a hard time contributing to things like IRAs or 401(k)s.

Worse yet, they are starting to turn to their credit cards to keep up with monthly expenses, which makes long-term saving even harder.

Scaling back on savings is a catch-22

While it may seem like a necessity to scale back on savings for some middle-class families, every month that you don’t build your retirement savings is a month you miss out on benefits like compound interest.

Let’s put it this way: if you’re contributing $3,000/year to retirement, but decide against it in 2024 because money is tight, you could lose out on much more than $3000 when it’s time to retire. If you’re still 30 years from retirement, that $3,000 could mean $30,000 less in your retirement fund. This only assumes an 8% average yearly return, which is actually below the current market average.

This also doesn’t even include losses from a 401(k), where an employer matches your yearly contributions. All-in, this could mean that missing a $3,000 contribution costs you $60,000 by the time you retire.

That being said, even some savings are better than no savings at all. And if you choose the right account, even spare change you set aside for retirement will have an optimal chance to grow.

Alternatively, if you’re interested in long-term, low-risk savings options, you may want to consider a certificate of deposit (CD).

CDs can allow your money to grow at a better rate than other savings vehicles over a set period of time. But if you withdraw the money before the end of the term, you’ll face a penalty fee. So make sure you won’t be tempted to withdraw it before the end of the term.

Diversify your portfolio

One great way to build your savings over time, apart from the traditional 401(k) and IRAs, is to invest in precious metals like gold and silver, which many investment experts suggest are smart long-term investment strategies.

There are few different ways to gain exposure to these precious metals, like buying bullion, shares of metal mining companies, or investing in a Gold IRA.

Finding the light at the end of the tunnel

With inflation so high right now, and seemingly stuck in an elevated state, it’s not hard to see why so many people are struggling to save. The good news is that inflation will eventually cool, and open up some money for savings again.

This cooling should lead to interest rate cuts, which will make managing debt easier, and in turn, also potentially make it easier for people to start saving more again. But it’s not going to happen overnight. According to Primerica, only 21% of the people surveyed think they’ll be in a better financial position by 2025.

