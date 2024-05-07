Can I afford to retire at this exact moment? Here are 3 simple rules of thumb to figure out if you can make the move in 2024

While the “Great Resignation” and “quiet quitting” might still be sweeping offices for younger Americans, older Americans may have a similar, if more permanent idea in mind these days. With summer approaching and vacation plans beginning to take shape, some may be asking themselves whether they really can retire this year.

According to an article from Empower's publication The Currency, an estimated record-high 4.1million Americans will turn 65 this year.

But here’s the issue. While retirement is rising, so are prices. According to RetireGuide, the average annual retirement income for Americans 65 and up in 2023 was $83,085 when adjusted for inflation. Should you live for another 30 years, that means you’ll need $2,492,550.

While the average net worth for people over 65 is only around $1.6 million, Americans in their 60s spend about 18% more monthly on average than the general population, according to the Empower figures.

Before you panic, let’s look at three tips you can use to help guide your retirement decision.

The 4% rule

Many financial advisers recommend that retirees live by the rule of thumb of taking out 4% of your savings each year. This is the amount you can withdraw no matter what and hypothetically still have your retirement savings last another 30 years.

The main question here is whether this will offer you enough income, when combined with Social Security, pension and all the rest. If you have $500,000, that would only be $20,000 per year. Yet if you have $2 million, that would be $80,000.

The rule of 55

This next rule of thumb deals with the tax implications of retiring early. While some potential retirees will have plenty of savings, it won’t be beneficial to retire early if you end up paying normal income tax. This is the case for those retiring after 55.

Usually, you’d face a 10% tax withdrawal penalty for making a withdrawal from a tax-qualified retirement plan like a 401(k). But for workers who have an employer-sponsored 401(k) plan, the IRS allows anyone over the age of 55 who decides to leave the workforce to start drawing penalty-free distributions from that plan.

It’s also not beneficial to retire early if you’re still paying off debts. To make sure you’re in the best possible position when that time comes, you’ll want to have settled as many of your outstanding debts as possible.

You need $1 million (or more) in the bank

A recent survey by Northwestern Mutual found that Americans believe they need $1.25 million to retire comfortably today and continue receiving income for the next 20 years.

While $1.25 million isn’t realistic for everyone, it’s still a great idea to create a retirement goal based on the advice of your financial adviser and a budget. And one of the best ways to start working towards your goal is to build yourself a diversified investment portfolio that will earn steady returns over time.

If you’re worried about the unpredictability of stocks, there are a number of alternative asset classes you can invest in that have a low correlation to the stock market, like real estate, private assets and fine art.

Aside from real estate, private assets have historically been thought of as a stock market alternative that were only available for those who already have millions — but that isn’t the case anymore.

Get some guidance

It’s easy to get overwhelmed when it comes to retirement planning, but remember that you don’t have to make these big decisions on your own — consulting with a financial professional can provide important insight into the best steps to take next.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.