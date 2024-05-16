The 5 years before retirement are critical for Americans — here's why plus what you can do to avoid tarnishing your golden years

We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. Some or all links contained within this article are paid links.

While it’s always a good idea to start planning for retirement as early in your career as possible, the five years before retirement are often considered the most critical. By getting a handle on where you stand today, you’ll have a better understanding of what that means for your financial wellbeing in retirement.

But get it wrong, and it could tarnish your golden years.

Don't miss

Jeff Bezos told his siblings to invest $10K in his startup called Amazon, and now their stake is worth over $1B — 3 ways to get rich without having to gamble on risky public stocks

Car insurance rates have spiked in the US to a stunning $2,150/year — but you can be smarter than that. Here's how you can save yourself as much as $820 annually in minutes (it's 100% free)

These 5 magic money moves will boost you up America's net worth ladder in 2024 — and you can complete each step within minutes. Here's how

In addition to developing a budget for retirement, it’s a good time to revisit your retirement plans and goals — after all, things change. When you were younger, maybe you dreamt of traveling the world, but now you’re more interested in living abroad. Or, you might want to move to another city or state to be closer to your children or grandchildren.

Here’s how you can plan ahead in the lead up to your retirement.

Get ducks in order

If you’re not on track with your finances, there’s still time to adjust your investments.

That might mean bumping up your savings rate (and cutting back on some of your current expenses). It might also mean looking for supplemental income, such as working overtime or finding a side hustle.

This is also a good time to sit down with your financial adviser to make sure your asset allocation suits your retirement timeline. For example, you might want to consider making adjustments that will lower your risk.

With Advisor.com, getting set up with a suitable — and professionally-vetted— advisor is easy. All you need to do is answer a few questions about your financial situation and goals, and they'll match you with a range of advisors.

Plus, you can reach out for a completely free consultation to ensure you find the right fit.

Certain tax planning strategies could also help. For instance, you can put your savings in a gold IRA with help from American Hartford Gold.

By opting for a Gold IRA, you can diversify your portfolio and stabilize your finances with the inflation-hedging properties of gold and the tax advantages of a traditional IRA.

Passive Income and budgeting during retirement

Once you revisit your plans and goals, you can figure out if you’re retirement-ready. By developing a budget, you can figure out if you’re on track with your retirement savings.

A platform such as Empower can help you organize your budget simply. Empower offers a unique digital suite of finance tools designed to help you stay on top of your finances.

When you sign up for Empower, you have access to a free financial dashboard where you can keep track of all your accounts in one place.

You’ll also need to figure out how much you’ll bring in during retirement, including your Social Security benefit, pension, retirement savings and any other sources of income.

Read more: ‘They are awful’: Dave Ramsey is fed up with millennials and Gen Z who he claims don't work but want to own homes — here’s what he says you need to be a ‘successful' investor

One potential extra source of retirement income is commercial real estate, which has proven to offer portfolio diversification, liquidity and passive income.

First National Realty Partners allows accredited individual investors to access institutional-quality commercial real estate investments — without the leg work of finding deals yourself.

FNRP’s secure online platform makes investing in commercial real estate convenient and simple. You can engage with experts, explore available deals, and easily make an allocation in an all-in-one personalized portal.

You might also consider investing in residential real estate as a way to supplement your retirement income. An increased demand for affordable single-family rentals has created an opportunity for those looking to for income-generating investments.

Those looking to get in on this trend should look at Fundrise, which lets everyday investors access an extensive portfolio of private real estate investments.

With investments starting at $10, you gain access to Fundrise’s unique eREITs, made up of hundreds of well-located, highly-vetted residential real estate assets.

Plan for health care expenses

One of your biggest expenses in retirement could be healthcare. If you retire before 65 (when Medicare, the federal health insurance program, becomes available), then you’ll need to make sure you’re covered by private insurance, employer benefits or a spouse’s plan.

Those expenses won’t disappear when you become eligible for Medicare. A 65-year-old “can expect to spend an average of $157,500 in healthcare and medical expenses throughout retirement,” according to Fidelity’s annual Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate for 2023. And that’s with Medicare coverage.

Do your research ahead of time: Learn how the program works, what it covers, what it doesn’t cover and when you need to sign up. For example, if you miss the enrollment period, you’ll have to pay a penalty. You may want to consider purchasing a life insurance policy so you have a plan set up to keep your loved ones secure in case the worst happens.

Term life insurance offers flexibility when you're seeking affordable coverage while balancing other financial responsibilities.

By opting for term life insurance through an online provider like SBLI, you can protect your family in case of emergency.

With SBLI, you gain access to features such as LegacyShield, which can ease your mind during end-of-life planning. LegacyShield is a streamlined dashboard where you can manage all your financial accounts, store documents and share final wishes all in one place.

SBLI can help you protect your family's financial future with the support of professional advice, a simple online claims process and no medical exams required for term insurance.

What to read next

Car insurance premiums in America are through the roof — and only getting worse. But 5 minutes could have you paying as little as $29/month

Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now use $100 to cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. Here's how

'It's not taxed at all': Warren Buffett shares the 'best investment' you can make when battling rising costs — take advantage today

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.