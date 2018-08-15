Lena Dunham posts nude selfie to ‘celebrate’ 9-month anniversary of her hysterectomy

Lena Dunham posted two nude selfies on Wednesday morning to celebrate the nine-month anniversary of her hysterectomy. The images, depicting the “Girls” creator and star posing with her arms shielding her breasts, were shared to her official Instagram account.

“I’ve never celebrated the 9 month anniversary of anything and I realized last night why that number feels so funny- I won’t ever do it the way I planned to,” she told fans.

“My body is mostly healed and every day I find a new bruise on my heart, but today I offer myself gratitude: from the most pained place, I somehow knew to choose myself. The purest glint of who we are and know we can be is always available to us, calm and true at our center.”

“My friend Paul named my uterus Judy,” she added. “Today I give thanks for Judy, for her graceful exit and for this body, which is stronger than I’ve ever given it credit for.“

In an essay in Vogue in February, Dunham explained that she had her uterus surgically removed late last year at age 31 after a decade-long battle with endometriosis, a disorder of the uterus for which she had had at least eight previous surgical procedures.

The nude selfies are the latest social-media stunt for the feminist star.

Last month, she raised eyebrows again after tweeting that she didn’t trust anyone who didn’t “french kiss” their pets.

She swiftly deleted the post after backlash and reminders about the questionable circumstances surrounding her decision to abandon her own adopted dog, Lamby.